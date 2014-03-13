Former Cowboys Center Phil Costa Signs With Indianapolis

Mar 13, 2014 at 07:49 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Costa_031413_650.jpg
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys



IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys might never lose a player in free agency like DeMarcus Ware again. But he's not the only former Cowboys player moving on.

Center Phil Costa, who was released by the Cowboys last week, has agreed to a contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday. Costa was expected to visit the Bengals and Patriots as well before signing with Indy.

Costa, who joined the Cowboys as a rookie free agent in 2010, started 20 of his 26 career games played, but he hasn't started a game since 2012.

Last year, he played in only three of 13 games, working behind starting center Travis Frederick.

His last starting role occurred in 2012 when he played just three games before suffering a broken ankle injury against Carolina. The injury came just one week after arguably his best game with the Cowboys, when he paved the way against the Ravens for a 227-yard rushing day. Costa battled perennial All-Pro nose tackle Haloti Ngata all game and helped the [embedded_ad] Cowboys rush for the most yards against the Ravens in their franchise history.

The Colts released two-year starter at center Samson Satele last week and appeared to be in the market for a more established starting center, such as Cleveland's Alex Mack. The signing of Costa could be an insurance plan for the Colts, who could also use his versatility to play both center and guard.

"Phil is a young, hard-nosed and physical center who has shown he can play at a winning level in our league," Colts general manager Ryan Grigson said in a press release. "He will provide strong competition at the center position."

For the Cowboys, losing Costa's position-flex means they could add a veteran interior lineman to the equation behind Frederick. Mackenzy Bernadeau played both guard and center, but look for the Cowboys to either get some backup relief through free agency, the draft or both.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising