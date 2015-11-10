Former Cowboys RB Randle Suspended 4 Games For Conduct Violation

Nov 10, 2015 at 09:39 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

IRVING, Texas – Exactly one week after he was released by the Cowboys, Joseph Randle has been suspended by the NFL.

Randle was given a four-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, stemming back to a February incident in his hometown of Wichita, Kan. The suspension is effective immediately, despite the fact that Randle cleared waivers last week and is currently a free agent.

That answers at least one question surrounding a bizarre couple of weeks for the former fifth-round draft pick. Randle left the Cowboys' facility and did not return several weeks ago, as team officials said he was dealing with personal issues.

At the same time, reports surfaced that Randle was facing a suspension for the incident in February. The charges were eventually dropped, but he was arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana, and he was also investigated for a domestic violence claim from the mother of his son.

Even with the charges dropped, the issue fell within the bounds of NFL disciplinary action.

It was also his second arrest since being drafted. He was arrested for shoplifting from a local mall in October 2014 and fined by the team for the infraction.

Cowboys executives said Randle needed to focus on his personal issues last week when he was released, though they declined to elaborate. Given this news, though, it seems plausible that the looming suspension played a role in the decision to move on.

Randle started the first six games of the season for the Cowboys, carrying the ball 76 times for 315 yards and four touchdowns. He suffered an oblique strain on his second carry from scrimmage against the Giants in Week 7, effectively ending his playing career in Dallas.

Since then, Darren McFadden has seized control of the starting running back job. McFadden has accumulated 76 carries in just three games since Randle was injured, racking up 333 yards and a touchdown in that span.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising