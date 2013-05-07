Former Cowboys To Participate In Heads Up Football Clinic

IRVING, Texas – Former Cowboys Tony Casillas, Erik Williams and Reggie Swinton are among the 54 former NFL players who will be on hand to participate in USA Football's Heads Up Football Ambassadors Clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on May 8.

The athletes will participate in clinics that reinforce tackling mechanics aimed at reducing contact with the helmet. In addition, the sessions will feature education on concussion recognition and response and provide instruction on proper helmet and shoulder pad fitting.

The clinic is part of Heads Up Football, a new nationwide USA Football pilot program dedicated to making the game safer for youth players. The information they learn will help them work alongside youth leagues as mentors this fall in support of the Heads Up Football program.

USA Football is the official youth football development partner of the NFL, and more than 1,200 youth football leagues across the U.S. have adopted Heads Up Football to commit to the health and safety of players. Youth coaches of participating leagues will be trained in Heads Up Football techniques before leading their teams this season.