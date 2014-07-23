Former RB, Team Employee Robert Newhouse Passes Away





OXNARD, Calif. – On the day the team reported to training camp with high hopes for the future, the Cowboys lost a key member of their history.

Former fullback Robert Newhouse, who played 12 years with the Cowboys and also worked for several years with the team, died Tuesday night at the age of 64.

Newhouse passed away due to complications caused by heart disease. He died at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he had been since November.

Newhouse played from 1972-83, with various roles from the starting tailback before Tony Dorsett's arrival, to mostly a blocking fullback. Even at the end of his career, the powerful do-it-all player was running down on special teams covering kicks.

Newhouse's most memorable play occurred in Super Bowl XII when he connected on a 29-yard halfback pass to Golden Richards that sealed a 27-10 win over the Broncos, giving the Cowboys their second Super Bowl title.

After his playing days were over, Newhouse continued to have a prominent role within the Cowboys' organization. He was the director of alumni relations and player programs for several years before health issues took its toll on the former running back.