Former RB, Team Employee Robert Newhouse Passes Away

Jul 23, 2014 at 12:00 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Newhouse_072314_650.jpg



OXNARD, Calif. – On the day the team reported to training camp with high hopes for the future, the Cowboys lost a key member of their history.

Former fullback Robert Newhouse, who played 12 years with the Cowboys and also worked for several years with the team, died Tuesday night at the age of 64.

Newhouse passed away due to complications caused by heart disease. He died at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he had been since November.

Newhouse played from 1972-83, with various roles from the starting tailback before Tony Dorsett's arrival, to mostly a blocking fullback. Even at the end of his career, the powerful do-it-all player was running down on special teams covering kicks.

Newhouse's most memorable play occurred in Super Bowl XII when he connected on a 29-yard halfback pass to Golden Richards that sealed a 27-10 win over the Broncos, giving the Cowboys their second Super Bowl title.

After his playing days were over, Newhouse continued to have a prominent role within the Cowboys' organization. He was the director of alumni relations and player programs for several years before health issues took its toll on the former running back.

Check back later Wednesday on DallasCowboys.com for an in-depth feature on the life and career of Robert Newhouse.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising