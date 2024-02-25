Former WR Golden Richards passes away at age 73

Former Cowboys great Golden Richards, who was on the receiving end of some memorable moments in team history, passed away this weekend at the age of 73.

Richards' death was confirmed by his nephew, Lance, in a Facebook post, stating he passed away from heart failure in Utah.

"My uncle Golden passed away peacefully (Friday) morning," Lance Richards wrote. "I will forever remember going hunting and talking Dallas Cowboy football. He was a kind and sweet soul, and I'm so happy he's not suffering anymore."

Richards played five full seasons with the Cowboys from 1973-77 and had a knack for big plays, including a one-handed touchdown catch on Monday Night Football against the Chiefs in 1975. But his signature play was a game-clinching touchdown pass from fullback Robert Newhouse to seal a win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XII.

The next year, he played just one game in Dallas before he finished the 1978 season in Chicago and played one more with the Bears before retiring.