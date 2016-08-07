Frederick Contract Talks Ongoing As All-Pro Center Focuses On Football

OXNARD, Calif. – As Travis Frederick and his teammates complete the first full week of training camp here in Oxnard, discussions on a possible contract extension continue between the Cowboys and the All-Pro center's representatives.

"We've been having discussions," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said. "They're all hopefully making progress on both sides. He's one of those type of guys you want on your football team. He's obviously a great football player on the field but a better guy off it."

The Cowboys in May picked up the fifth-year option on Frederick's rookie contract but have expressed interest in reaching a long-term deal with their 2013 first-round pick. Frederick has made two straight Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams, and last season he committed only two penalties in 16 starts. He hasn't missed a

Frederick said his agent's visit to camp this weekend allows him to focus on football, but regardless, his approach never changes.