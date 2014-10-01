Frederick, Watt Among Former Badgers Facing Off





But Watt's got the ability to move across the line, so it's possible Frederick has to deal with the elite defender occasionally. Frederick, who played with Watt at Wisconsin in 2009 and 2010 during Watt's best college seasons, said that's something the defensive lineman's been able to do since their days together at Wisconsin.

Frederick said Watt's dedicated his life to football and is always building new things into his game. He said it's no surprise to him why Watt's performing the way he is given his motor, work ethic and focus on football, and the respect is mutual.

"I obviously played with him at Wisconsin a bit – extremely strong guy, very smart guy," Watt said. "He's always going to know what to do and he's going to have the ability to do it because of how strong he is. He's a very good football player."

But both players know the game's about more than just them.

"He's a tremendous player, like I said, but they also have a lot of good players in the linebacking corps," Frederick said. "Jared Crick on the other end is a good player, as well – another Big Ten guy. The guys in the middle are big run stoppers, so it's not just one guy. We're not playing the Houston J.J. Watts, we're playing the Houston Texans, and it's going to be a good challenge for us." [embedded_ad]

Even if it's not the case on Sunday, Frederick added that he wishes Watt the best in his career. Given their history together, it's no shock to Frederick what Watt, who already has two touchdowns this year, has accomplished as an NFL player.