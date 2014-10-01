 Skip to main content
Advertising

Frederick, Watt Among Former Badgers Facing Off

Oct 01, 2014 at 08:07 AM
Rowan Kavner

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

WattFred_100114_650.jpg


IRVING, Texas – An in-state rivalry game will have a very specific out-of-state vibe.

The school and state of Wisconsin will be heavily represented this weekend, with former Badgers Travis Frederick and Nick Hayden on the Cowboys and former Badgers J.J. Watt and Garrett Graham on the Texans.

With so many other aspects to worry about, Frederick's trying not to concern himself with that part of it, but he does recognize how well-represented his alma mater will be.


"What's great about Wisconsin and being a Wisconsin alum is almost every team in the NFL, there's somebody who played at Wisconsin or has some sort of Wisconsin connection," Frederick said. "It's always great when you get to play against a former teammate or an alum – a guy that you looked up to growing up. So that's a lot of fun, dealing with those guys and talking to them after the game."

The Wisconsin connections go even deeper. Quarterback Tony Romo and tackle Doug Free both grew up there. But the Wisconsin matchup most will have their eyes on is Watt and the defensive line versus Frederick and the offensive line.

With Watt at defensive end and Frederick at center, it's unlikely they'll see a lot of each other.


But Watt's got the ability to move across the line, so it's possible Frederick has to deal with the elite defender occasionally. Frederick, who played with Watt at Wisconsin in 2009 and 2010 during Watt's best college seasons, said that's something the defensive lineman's been able to do since their days together at Wisconsin.

Frederick said Watt's dedicated his life to football and is always building new things into his game. He said it's no surprise to him why Watt's performing the way he is given his motor, work ethic and focus on football, and the respect is mutual.

"I obviously played with him at Wisconsin a bit – extremely strong guy, very smart guy," Watt said. "He's always going to know what to do and he's going to have the ability to do it because of how strong he is. He's a very good football player."

But both players know the game's about more than just them.  

"He's a tremendous player, like I said, but they also have a lot of good players in the linebacking corps," Frederick said. "Jared Crick on the other end is a good player, as well – another Big Ten guy. The guys in the middle are big run stoppers, so it's not just one guy. We're not playing the Houston J.J. Watts, we're playing the Houston Texans, and it's going to be a good challenge for us." [embedded_ad]

Even if it's not the case on Sunday, Frederick added that he wishes Watt the best in his career. Given their history together, it's no shock to Frederick what Watt, who already has two touchdowns this year, has accomplished as an NFL player.

 "That isn't surprising to me, but it's great to see," Frederick said. "As a fellow Wisconsin player, you want all the success that you can for your fellow teammates and brothers."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 Cowboys Offseason: Key Dates, NFL Events

The remaining calendar of NFL events, dates and deadlines is now set and, as such, the Cowboys know exactly how to manage their offseason entering the 2024 season
news

Tyler Biadasz to join Armstrong with Commanders

There are now two players departing North Texas to take their talent from the Dallas Cowboys to the Washington Commanders, this time being starting center Tyler Biadsaz.
news

Prospects to watch at 12 positions during 2024 scouting combine

It's officially NFL Combine week as the Cowboys head to Indianapolis to scout the nation's best draft talent in search of 2024 contributors.
news

Cowboys agree to terms with Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator

After a weekend of speculation, the Cowboys agreed to terms with Mike Zimmer as their new defensive coordinator on Monday afternoon.
news

Dan Quinn scheduled for multiple second interviews

The interest in Dan Quinn for head coaching vacancies around the league is rising as he lands multiple second interviews.
news

Spagnola: Jerry steadfastly ignores noisy grain

Owner Jerry Jones didn't let the outside noise affect his decision to stick with Mike McCarthy, writes Mickey Spagnola. Accountability is shared by many with all knowing there is much work to be done.
news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
Advertising