Free Agent Roundup: CB Hall's Name Surfaces For An Expected Free Agent Visit

IRVING, Texas – As free agency enters its second week, the Cowboys continue to show interest in addressing their secondary depth, with veteran cornerback Leon Hall's name surfacing for an expected free agent visit.

Hall, 31, has started 105 games since being drafted in the first round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2007. He has 470 career tackles and 26 career interceptions over his nine-year career with the Bengals, including six in 2009 when he made second-team All-Pro.

Hall settled into a slot cornerback role last season and started four games, the fewest of his career excluding two years in which he tore his Achilles tendon (2011, 2013). He has been widely regarded as a team leader throughout his career.

Last Thursday the Cowboys visited with veteran free agent cornerback Nolan Carroll, but on Tuesday he agreed to terms with the Eagles on a one-year contract to remain in Philadelphia.

The Cowboys have already re-signed starting cornerback Mo Claiborne to a one-year contract. Claiborne started 11 games last season, posting 42 tackles and nine pass breakups.

As reported Monday, free agent veteran defensive end Chris Long is also expected to visit the Cowboys on Wednesday. (UPDATE: Reports surfaced late Tuesday that Long intended to sign with the Patriots instead.)