Free Agent Series: Jack Crawford Emerged As Solid D-Line Rotation Player

Rob: In free agency teams are usually rewarding players for what they've done in the past. Jack Crawford did well with a smaller sample size – he played 46 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps – so what's his market value if projecting a potentially larger role? Attempting to re-sign Crawford makes sense for the Cowboys, not only because they're short on defensive linemen under contract, but he's only 27 and can play multiple spots in Rod Marinelli's rotation. As Nick said, finding the right salary number will be interesting, but I would expect Crawford to be a priority for this team.

David:Jack Crawford represents a great combination of favorable factors for the Cowboys. What I mean by that is he's been a productive player during his time here – six sacks in less than two seasons – but not so productive that he's a highly-prized name. I'm not sure I want Crawford starting games in 2016, but he's a good player and a valuable member of any rotation. The thing that concerns me is the unpredictable nature of the free agent market. All it takes is a team with deep pockets to overvalue Crawford's abilities, and he'll be on the first flight out of Dallas for a larger contract. This team needs defensive ends, and I think they should be able to come to a favorable agreement with Crawford. Given the type of money that tends to get thrown around in March, though, they need to be careful of overspending.