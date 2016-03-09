Free Agent Series: Mincey Pitched In At Multiple D-Line Spots In 2015

(Editor's Note: With free agency beginning March 9, the DallasCowboys.com staff is forecasting the future for a few Cowboys currently set to hit the open market. Our final part spotlights defensive end Jeremy Mincey, who will be an unrestricted free agent. For the full list of Cowboys free agents, visit our free agency tracker.)

DE Jeremy Mincey

6-4 / 280

8 NFL Seasons

2015 Impact: 14 games (6 starts): 19 tackles (1 for loss), 15 quarterback pressures, 1 pass deflection

David:I'm torn on Jeremy Mincey when it comes to the future. On one hand, the Cowboys are desperate for pass rushers, and Mincey has proven he can provide sacks – six of them in 2014 – for a reasonable price. He's also a favorable presence in the locker room. On the other hand, he slumped to a paltry 19 tackles and no sacks last year in a disappointing season, and I'm sure the front office wasn't too pleased with some negative public comments he made after the Cowboys' frustrating 4-12 season. At the age of 32, Mincey isn't a guy you expect to have a long-term future here, but he could provide some assistance to a pass rush that is short on playmakers right now. I don't think the Cowboys are particularly interested in bringing him back, and I don't expect to see him sign a deal right at the outset of free agency. After the market develops, though, if this team hasn't found help anywhere else, it wouldn't stun me to see them reach out about a modest, short-term deal.

Rob: Perhaps Randy Gregory's four-game NFL suspension increases Mincey's likelihood of returning to Dallas. As it stands now, the Cowboys are very thin on pass rushers, with DeMarcus Lawrence, Gregory, David Irving and Ryan Russell currently the only defensive ends under contract – and now Gregory must sit out the first month. For only the second time in his eight-year career, Mincey did not record a sack in a season, but he's a good locker room guy who can hold up against the run. At 32, he'll be interesting to see what his market value is.

Nick: I think I would give Mincey another shot, even if it's a one-year deal. I know he didn't get a sack last year, but neither did Randy Gregory. Some of the players ahead of Mincey on the depth chart last year won't be around this year, or for the entire season. I am a believer that certain players can stunt leadership and that might have happened with Mincey this year. He's a good leader and he's a team player who can play different spots. If there is an opportunity to bring him back, I would do so.