Free, Cowboys Not Talking About Future As Draft Approaches

Apr 22, 2013 at 06:39 AM
Rowan Kavner

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Doug_Free_042213_650.jpg
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys



IRVING, Texas – The future of right tackle Doug Free is still up in the air as the Cowboys head into draft week.

The Cowboys don't want to make a quick decision on Free before seeing how the draft unfolds. It's still possible the team's next starting right tackle is an upcoming draft pick or free agent player.

"I think it's just notable that we haven't said where we are and (Free) hasn't said where he is relative to his status as we go into this draft," said owner/general manager Jerry Jones. "That's by design, and certainly we wanted to see how and what we do in the draft."

Jones said the Cowboys are looking at how drafting a tackle would impact what they'll do with Free, and he knows Free is likely looking at that as well. Even if the Cowboys don't draft a tackle, free agent tackles Eric Winston and Tyson Clabo are still available.

As many as five or six offensive linemen could be taken before the Cowboys select a player with the 18th pick in the draft. Teams are putting a premium on top-notch offensive linemen, and the Cowboys are no exception.

Tackles Luke Joeckel, Eric Fisher and Lane Johnson and guards Chance Warmack and Jonathan Cooper could all go in the top 15 picks. It's feasible that two of those tackles are taken with the first three picks, but the Cowboys could swoop in if any of those linemen fall.
[embedded_ad]  
Considering the lack of top-notch skill position players, the breadth of offensive line talent and cap costs, Jones expects offensive linemen in this draft to go early and often.

"You forego the idea of getting the big skill players early," he said. "You forego that idea to actually go in there and get guys that are going to be doing the blocking for them, which traditionally have been lesser guys relative to where they're taken in the draft."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising