Free's Deal Official; Cowboys Switch Out Rookie Cornerbacks





IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys made a pair of roster moves Friday and turned into another expected change to the NFL office.

The club officially reworked Doug Free's contract, lowering his base salary from $7 million in 2013 to $3.5 million, which is fully guaranteed this year. Free's base went from $8 million to $3.5 million in 2014, which is fully guaranteed if he is on the roster five days after the start of the new league year next March.

Free will compete with Jermey Parnell for the starting job at right tackle. Last year, Free and Parnell rotated on the right side for the final month of the season.

The Cowboys also signed free-agent cornerback Malik James, a rookie from Langston. James played four games last year, recording two interceptions, but a season-ending injury. James also played for Cincinnati and Nevada during his collegiate career.

To make room, the Cowboys waived Dustin Harris, a rookie free agent from Texas A&M.