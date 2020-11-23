#DALvsMIN

Further Review: How Cowboys Rallied Past Vikings      

Nov 23, 2020
The Cowboys needed a win in the biggest way. Snapping a four-game losing streak on Sunday with a comeback 31-28 victory was dramatic enough, but there's little time to dwell on the win as the Cowboys get ready for the annual Thanksgiving game this Thursday.

Before we turn the page, let's take one last further review at the key players, moments, milestones and stats from this game.

Player of the Game: Andy Dalton has had better games statistically. But considering he missed a game due to a concussion, then missed another because of having the coronavirus, Dalton was rather impressive in leading the Cowboys to their first win since Dak Prescott's injury in mid-October. Dalton had 203 passing yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner to Dalton Schultz in the final two minutes.
Nemesis: Adam Thielen gave the Cowboys fits all day, until the final two drives. But Thielen had eight catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He caught his first eight targets thrown at him, but the final three times Cousins went his way fell incomplete. Still, he was a problem for a secondary that has been banged up all season.
Unsung Hero: His teammates are calling him the "hitman" after a couple more bone-crushing hits on the Vikings that forced a pair of fumbles. Donovan Wilson has embraced the role as a big-time hitter and even a playmaker for this defense. His sack and forced fumble set up a touchdown early in the game. He had another big hit in the second quarter that led to a field goal.
Turning Point: The second big hit from Wilson turned the tide in the second quarter. The Cowboys led 13-7 but the Vikings were driving before halftime. But Wilson popped Dalvin Cook over the middle after a catch, jarring the ball loose. Not only did DeMarcus Lawrence recover at the Cowboys' 31, but he eventually handed the ball back to Jaylon Smith, who rumbled his way for 25 yards. That set up the Cowboys to get a late field goal and extend the lead to nine. Instead of leading 13-10 at the half, it was 16-7 because of that fumble and unconventional return.
Need More From ... This one is a given, considering the injuries that won't quit, but the secondary is having all sorts of problems, particularly at cornerback. The position just can't gain any stability. Even with Chido Awuzie coming back this week, it comes on the heels of Trevon Diggs' foot injury. Then Anthony Brown suffered a rib injury on Sunday, forcing Rashard Robinson into more playing time. Robinson found himself matched up with Adam Thielen several times, but he held his own down the stretch and helped the Cowboys get two key stops. Still, Kirk Cousins threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns.
Don't Forget ... The game-winning touchdown likely doesn't happen at all if the Cowboys don't extend the drive with a crucial conversion from Andy Dalton to Amari Cooper. Facing fourth-and-6 at the Vikings' 29, Dalton hit Cooper on a sideline route for 10 yards to the 19 right at the 2:00 warning. The Cowboys were able to carry the momentum and score the go-ahead touchdown. Without that conversion, the Vikings probably could've run out the game with a couple of first downs.
So, That Happened: Easily the catch of the year to this point came courtesy of CeeDee Lamb, who made an acrobatic, body-twisting catch in the second quarter to give the Cowboys a 13-6 lead. Lamb had to locate the pass for a moment, tracking it again before leaping and twisting his body in mid-air to haul in the touchdown.
Milestone: CeeDee's touchdown grab wasn't just the highlight of the game, but it earned him a Cowboys record that has stood for 55 years. Lamb passed "Bullet" Bob Hayes with the most catches in a rookie season by a Cowboys player. Hayes had 45 receptions in 1965, on his way to an illustrious Hall of Fame career. Lamb finished the game with four catches for 48 yards and now has 48 receptions this year.
Stat of the Game: The Cowboys didn't win time of possession, but they had a sizeable advantage in average starting field position. The Cowboys began their 11 drives with an average position of their own 38-yard line, including three times to take over in Minnesota territory. The Vikings' average position was their own 24-yard line.
Stat of the Game: The Cowboys didn't win time of possession, but they had a sizeable advantage in average starting field position. The Cowboys began their 11 drives with an average position of their own 38-yard line, including three times to take over in Minnesota territory. The Vikings' average position was their own 24-yard line.

