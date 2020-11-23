Further Review: How Cowboys Rallied Past Vikings      

5 / 9

Need More From ... This one is a given, considering the injuries that won't quit, but the secondary is having all sorts of problems, particularly at cornerback. The position just can't gain any stability. Even with Chido Awuzie coming back this week, it comes on the heels of Trevon Diggs' foot injury. Then Anthony Brown suffered a rib injury on Sunday, forcing Rashard Robinson into more playing time. Robinson found himself matched up with Adam Thielen several times, but he held his own down the stretch and helped the Cowboys get two key stops. Still, Kirk Cousins threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns.