Further Review: How Cowboys Rallied Past Vikings      

The Cowboys needed a win in the biggest way. Snapping a four-game losing streak on Sunday with a comeback 31-28 victory was dramatic enough, but there's little time to dwell on the win as the Cowboys get ready for the annual Thanksgiving game this Thursday.
Before we turn the page, let's take one last further review at the key players, moments, milestones and stats from this game.
