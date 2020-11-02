Updates: Sean Lee & Looney Active For Week 8

6:07 p.m. – Sean Lee looks set to make his debut Sunday night in Philadelphia.

The Cowboys released their inactives for Week 8 prior to kicking off against the Eagles, and they listed just four players. Andy Dalton, who was officially ruled out on Saturday, was one of them. Wide receiver Malik Turner, defensive back Reggie Robinson and linebacker Luke Gifford joined him on the inactive list.

Those four names aren't all that surprising. What's noteworthy for the Cowboys is that neither Lee nor Joe Looney was listed among them. The two veterans were activated from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon.

The hope is that Lee can bring some veteran leadership to a defense that has sorely needed it at times this season, while Looney should be able to help Zack Martin stabilize an offensive line that has been ravaged by injuries in 2020.