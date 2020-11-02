Updates: Sean Lee & Looney Active For Week 8

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Sleep Number
Nov. 1 Updates
6:07 p.m. – Sean Lee looks set to make his debut Sunday night in Philadelphia.
The Cowboys released their inactives for Week 8 prior to kicking off against the Eagles, and they listed just four players. Andy Dalton, who was officially ruled out on Saturday, was one of them. Wide receiver Malik Turner, defensive back Reggie Robinson and linebacker Luke Gifford joined him on the inactive list.
Those four names aren't all that surprising. What's noteworthy for the Cowboys is that neither Lee nor Joe Looney was listed among them. The two veterans were activated from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon.
The hope is that Lee can bring some veteran leadership to a defense that has sorely needed it at times this season, while Looney should be able to help Zack Martin stabilize an offensive line that has been ravaged by injuries in 2020.
Oct. 31 Updates
4:33 p.m. – While signs were pointing all week of Chido Awuzie making his return to action this week, the cornerback remains on IR with a hamstring injury and won't play Sunday vs. Philadelphia.
Awuzie, the only player on the team with an interception this season, hasn't played since Week 2 when he suffered the injury late in the Falcons game.
The Cowboys have struggled in not only taking the ball away, but giving up the deep ball. Rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs is expected to start again, along with Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis.
The Cowboys cut veteran Daryl Worley this week, seemingly to make room for Awuzie. Instead, the team elevated Savion Smith from the practice squad.
4:18 p.m. – Veteran linebacker Sean Lee is expected to make his debut for his 11th pro season. The Cowboys activated him from injured reserve on Saturday, putting him on the roster for the first time since undergoing a sports hernia surgery in September.
Lee, who has battled injuries his entire career, is coming off his only 16-game season of his career in 2019.
The Cowboys will likely use Lee in a rotation at linebacker with starters Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith. Veteran Joe Thomas will probably get a few snaps on defense as well.
Lee has 16 career games of at least 15 tackles. His last came at the end of last year when he racked up 16 at Philadelphia.
Oct. 30 Updates
3:42 p.m. – It's rare to hear a member of the front office speak in absolutes, so it was noteworthy that Stephen Jones did so on Friday.
The Cowboys' chief operating officer was asked during his weekly interview on 105.3 FM The Fan about the idea that the Cowboys could consider trading Michael Gallup before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Jones was emphatic with his answer.
"No. Michael is on our team, see him having a bright future here in Dallas," he said. "No interest in trading Michael."
Given his obvious talent and his affordable rookie contract, Gallup has been at the center of a lot of trade speculation this season. After Jones' comments Friday, it feels safe to say the speculation can stop.
2:46 p.m. – Andy Dalton is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's road game against the Eagles.
Dalton has been in concussion protocol this week and currently isn't scheduled to practice Saturday, head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday morning.
With Dalton doubtful for Sunday, that means rookie Ben DiNucci appears likely to make his first career start.
One addition to Friday's injury report: punter Chris Jones with an abdomen injury. But Jones doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday, so he should be ready to play.
Click here for the full injury report for Cowboys-Eagles.
