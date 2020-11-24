Cornerback Depth A Question Mark On Short Week

FRISCO, Texas – The injury problems at cornerback continue – this time, on a short Thanksgiving week.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy sounded unsure Monday if starting cornerback Anthony Brown will be available to play Thursday against Washington after aggravating a previous rib injury in the second half of their 31-28 win over Minnesota.
The Cowboys held a walkthrough practice Monday and Brown did not participate, according to the official practice report. The team will hold a shorter practice Tuesday.
"I know Anthony's going to give it shot. That's the outlook," McCarthy said. "We'll see how that goes. And frankly, I probably really won't know until tomorrow. … That will give me a better indication of where everybody is."
Brown spent three games on Reserve/Injured with a rib injury earlier this season.
The cornerback spot got a little healthier last week when Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) returned from nearly a two-month stint on Reserve/Injured. But the Cowboys had to look down the depth chart again Sunday, turning to Rashard Robinson – elevated from the practice squad Saturday – for his first game action of the season.
If Brown is limited or unable to play Thursday, the Cowboys could look to elevate Robinson again. Saivion Smith (who played in Week 9 against Pittsburgh) is also on the practice squad, along with cornerbacks Deante Burton and Chris Westry.
The Cowboys are already without rookie starter Trevon Diggs, who broke a bone in his foot Nov. 8 against the Steelers and could miss 4-6 weeks. McCarthy said "there's definitely a chance" Diggs could return later this season.