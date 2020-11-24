Cornerback Depth A Question Mark On Short Week

Brown spent three games on Reserve/Injured with a rib injury earlier this season.

The cornerback spot got a little healthier last week when Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) returned from nearly a two-month stint on Reserve/Injured. But the Cowboys had to look down the depth chart again Sunday, turning to Rashard Robinson – elevated from the practice squad Saturday – for his first game action of the season.

If Brown is limited or unable to play Thursday, the Cowboys could look to elevate Robinson again. Saivion Smith (who played in Week 9 against Pittsburgh) is also on the practice squad, along with cornerbacks Deante Burton and Chris Westry.