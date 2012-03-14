G Livings Visits; TE Davis Off Market

Mar 14, 2012 at 04:39 PM

IRVING, Texas --The Cowboys continued their free agent visits Wednesday afternoon and evening with inside linebacker Dan Connor and safety Brodney Pool, and Bengals guard Nate Livings is the most recent player linked to the club's possible wish list.

But tight end Kellen Davis, who spent time at Valley Ranch on Wednesday, wound up signing a two-year deal to stay with the Bears.

Davis, a fifth-year veteran, became a starter last season for the Bears and caught 18 passes for 206 yards and five touchdowns. The Cowboys are looking for tight end depth now that Martellus Bennett has signed a one-year contract with the Giants.

The Cowboys agreed to a four-year deal with guard Makenzy Bernadeau, but interest in Livings -- who has started 47 of 52 career games, including a full 16 in each of the last two seasons with Cincinnati -- would further confirm their commitment to addressing the interior offensive line.

