G Livings Visits; TE Davis Off Market

IRVING, Texas --The Cowboys continued their free agent visits Wednesday afternoon and evening with inside linebacker Dan Connor and safety Brodney Pool, and Bengals guard Nate Livings is the most recent player linked to the club's possible wish list.

But tight end Kellen Davis, who spent time at Valley Ranch on Wednesday, wound up signing a two-year deal to stay with the Bears.

Davis, a fifth-year veteran, became a starter last season for the Bears and caught 18 passes for 206 yards and five touchdowns. The Cowboys are looking for tight end depth now that Martellus Bennett has signed a one-year contract with the Giants.