The Dallas Cowboys just continue to find new ways to lose, as the rollercoaster ride that is this 2026 season continues. Hoping to earn their second consecutive victory and thus their first winning streak since Thanksgiving of last year, the Cowboys instead somehow, someway lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 39-38. And they did so despite owning a 21-point lead in the third quarter.

Throughout the season, the Dallas defense has fallen apart late numerous times while the offense, even with its big numbers, suffered through yet another lull. The result was heartbreaking.

The headliners in this one were the two quarterbacks: Dak Prescott and Joe Milton, who was signed by the Eagles off the Dallas practice squad on Oct. 16. Prescott completed 67.9% of his passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns and one interception for a passer rating of 110.9. But he was outplayed by his former teammate, who completed 67.7% of his passes for 331 yards, three touchdowns and a pick for a 121.8 rating.

And Milton did so even though star running back Saquon Barkley left the game early due to injury. He was helped instead by DeVonta Smith, the receiver racking up a career-high 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

His counterpart on the Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb, had 134 receiving yards off seven catches, although it was running back Javonte Williams who enjoyed a banner day, tying his personal best with three touchdowns while posting his third 100-yard season of the season.

Overall, the Cowboys outgained Philadelphia, 416 yards to 369, and dominated the time of possession, 35:01 to 24:59. Obviously, that doesn't matter much when the Eagles won where it counted most, on the scoreboard.

First Quarter

The highlights all belonged to the Cowboys in the first quarter, as the home team jumped out to a 14-0 lead, the second game in a row that the Dallas offense scored twice in the opening 15 minutes. On the game's first drive, which ate 6:10 off the clock, Williams touched the ball on eight of the team's 11 plays and totaled 40 of its 77 yards. Lamb chipped in a 28-yard reception, but Williams eventually provided the touchdown, bullying over the goal line from the 1.

After Quinnen Williams then stuffed Barkley on fourth-and-1 at the Dallas 36-yard line, the Cowboys needed only 2:38 of time to reach pay dirt. After dropping what would have been a lengthy completion, George Pickens redeemed himself by leaping over the defender to make a juggling catch for a 36-yard gain. Two snaps later, KaVontae Turpin took a short swing pass, turned on the jets and burst down the right sideline for a 31-yard touchdown.

Second Quarter

For the first time since the second quarter of their Week 10 game against San Francisco, the Cowboys' Bryan Anger had to punt, and on their ensuing possession, the Eagles reached the Dallas 30. But there, the drive stalled, forcing Philadelphia to settle for a 48-yard field goal.

Fortunately, Prescott and company soon found their form again. After a smart play by Hunter Luepke to knock the ball down before it reached the landing zone, the Cowboys needed just six plays to travel 60 yards for their third touchdown of the game. Lamb pulled in two catches for 20 yards before Javonte Williams finished off the series with his second score of the day, a 12-yard scamper off right guard.

But with five minutes left before the end of the half, there was still plenty of football to be played before the break, starting with Milton showing off his big arm by throwing a 50-yard pass in the air to Smith in the end zone.

Of course, there was still plenty of time for the Cowboys to tack on a few more points, especially when Philadelphia was flagged three times during the drive, including a pass interference call that set Dallas up with a first-and-goal at the Eagles' 1-yard line. It took a few tries, with an offensive pass interference call on Lamb pushing them back to the 12, but with 12 seconds left in the quarter, Prescott dumped a pass off to Williams, who then got his third touchdown with a dive across the goal line.

In doing so, Williams became the first NFL player with three scrimmage touchdowns in a half on Thanksgiving Day since Philadelphia's Brian Westbrook on Nov. 27, 2008, against the Arizona Cardinals.

With that, the Cowboys, owning a 28-10 advantage, yielded the field to Miranda Lambert for the Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show.

Third Quarter

The sledding was a little tougher as the second half got underway, as the punters kept busy. But on their second possession, the Cowboys found themselves slipping into enemy territory again soon after a 33-yard punt return by Turpin. But Dallas couldn't advance past the Eagles' 41, so out came Brandon Aubrey, who split the uprights from 59 yards for three more points.

Philadelphia, though, wasn't ready to roll over and came right back with its second touchdown of the day. And the score came courtesy of another Milton bomb. Chased out of the pocket to his right, he managed to connect with Smith deep downfield for a 45-yard score. Still, the Cowboys held what seemed like a rather comfortable 31-17 lead.

Fourth Quarter

However, things suddenly got very uncomfortable. With just more than one minute gone in the final frame, the Cowboys lined up to punt from their own 30-yard line. But Anger had his punt blocked, and the Eagles' Kenny Moore scooped up the bouncing ball and waltzed into the end zone for the surprising score.

But Prescott found a spark. He threw a pair of passes to Lamb for a combined 51 yards, and then on second-and-6 at the Philadelphia 14, he scrambled around the left end. As he neared the end zone, the quarterback dove toward the goal line as he was hit by an Eagles defender. But as he was coming down and sailing out of bounds, he extended the ball back into play and past the pylon for the touchdown, a truly remarkable play.

The switch had now certainly flipped on whatever letdown in the game there might have been early in the half, as the Eagles responded with another punch in this heavyweight bout. Helped by a 55-yard return on the ensuing kickoff, Milton then kept pace by needing just three plays to give the visitors another touchdown. He wrapped up the short series by carrying the ball the final 15 yards down the left sideline for the score.

Philadelphia tried to go for two, but Milton's pass fell incomplete, the Cowboys maintaining an eight-point edge.

Even worse, Dallas appeared to have a touchdown when, with a little razzle-dazzle, Pickens tried to lateral a pass to Luepke with the fullback breaking free for what looked like a long touchdown. Instead, penalties negated the play, and the Cowboys punted.

Finally, the Cowboys not only got a much-needed stop, but did so with a turnover. Cornerback Cobie Durant was waiting for an overthrown Milton pass and returned the pick to the Philadelphia 48-yard line. But the gift was all for naught, as the offense went a quick three-and-out, and then Aubrey shanked his 40-yard field goal attempt to the left.

With Quinnen Williams now on the bench due to a back injury, the Eagles came right back with the defense again unable to contain Milton. He completed all four of his passes for a combined 70 yards, the last of which was a 24-yard dart to Makai Lemon in the back of the end zone for the touchdown.

The Eagles then went for two and appeared to have converted when Milton and Smith connected. But Philadelphia was called for holding, and on his second attempt, his pass fell incomplete, the Cowboys keeping their lead, 38-36.

Now with just over two minutes remaining, the Cowboys offense desperately needed to run out the clock. They couldn't. On fourth-and-1 at the Eagles' 39-yard line, Prescott hoped to throw a slant to Lamb, but when the receiver was covered, the quarterback was sacked for a 9-yard loss.

So the pressure was back on the defense, with Philadelphia set up at its own 48 with 50 seconds left. The Eagles worked their way up to the Dallas 41-yard line, where Jake Elliott came out for a 59-yard field goal with seven seconds left.