After a week full of drama that saw the naming of a new defensive play-caller only add to the uncertainty on that side of the ball, the Dallas Cowboys desperately needed a win to both keep their own train on the tracks and stay in the NFC East title hunt.

Thankfully, though, the Cowboys still have their high-powered offense, as Dak Prescott and company took care of business by scoring touchdowns on their first six possessions. Behind that impressive effort, Dallas steamrolled its way to a 51-30 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Prescott was masterful throughout the day, completing 84.8% of his attempts for 325 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions for a 147.3 passer rating. In fact, his nine scoring throws over the last two games set a franchise record. He even ran for a touchdown as well, the 25th time in his career he has reached the end zone both passing and running.

He was completely in sync with his two stud receivers as well, with CeeDee Lamb posting 11 catches for 132 yards while George Pickens added seven receptions for another 102. Both also had touchdowns.

And even the ground game got going, averaging 5.2 yards per carry on its way to 155 rushing yards overall. Javonte Williams led the effort with 67 yards, but he also scored twice, one running and another receiving.

Despite the Dallas offense providing plenty of fireworks, the defense, now under the direction of Mike Pettine, should not be overlooked. The unit wasn't exactly a dominating force, surrendering 4.5 yards per carry on the ground and allowing 248 passing yards, but the Cowboys still notched five sacks for the second straight week and added a fumble recovery.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams continued his Pro Bowl play with two sacks, three quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, a pass defensed and a forced fumble. Defensive end James Houston got into the fun as well with two sacks of his own.

Overall, the Cowboys outgained the Titans, 480 yards to 346, and controlled the time of possession, 32:54 to 27:08.

First Quarter

The Cowboys jumped out to the start they needed with a pair of touchdowns in the opening 15 minutes, the first time this season they've scored twice in the first quarter. A lengthy 14-play drive traveled 73 yards, ate 6:37 off the clock and provided the initial six points, as the team posted 39 rushing yards and 34 through the air. The score came with a 1-yard plunge by Javonte Williams, but after the Titans were called for unnecessary roughness, Dallas went for the 2-point conversion, only to see the pass fall incomplete.

Tennessee got its first possession going with a flea-flicker that picked up 22 yards, but while the visitors were able to reach the Cowboys' 20, the drive stalled there. The Titans got on the board, though, with a 38-yard field goal.

No worries. KaVontae Turpin returned the ensuing kickoff 26 yards to begin the series and then wrapped up the drive by darting around the left end for the final 22 yards to the end zone for a 13-3 lead. Along the way, Lamb caught two passes for 21 yards, the second of which pushed him over 1,000 yards for a franchise-record sixth consecutive season.

Second Quarter

New quarter, same results as the Cowboys kept piling on the points. Their third possession of the game again saw them cross the goal line, while Lamb kept his hot streak going with three more catches for 47 of the drive's 56 yards. That included an 8-yard scoring catch that saw Prescott avoid the pass rush and loft a throw to a streaking Lamb in the back of the end zone, the 50th touchdown of the wideout's career.

After the Titans tacked on a 48-yard field goal, Dallas came right back with another double-digit play, 70-plus-yard drive that ate up more than six minutes. Pickens got into the flow during this series, hauling in three catches for 22 yards with an end-around run for six more. He earned the touchdown as well, taking a short pass and extending over the goal line for the score.

Tennessee would add another field goal as time expired in the first half, this one from 28 yards, but the Cowboys still went into the break with a comfortable 27-9 advantage.

Third Quarter

The Cowboys have struggled to put a complete game together this season, and when the Titans came out and scored on their first two possessions, fears of another collapse hung overhead. On their first series of the second half, Tennessee was gifted a 38-yard pass interference call in the end zone, and then followed that up on the next snap with a 1-yard Cam Ward quarterback sneak across the goal line.

Any concerns of a Titans comeback seemed to be squashed, though, when the Cowboys responded with a touchdown on their fifth straight possession. Pickens provided the big blow with a 31-yard reception, but Williams finished out the series with an 11-yard run that was followed by an 11-yard swing pass that he took across the goal line.

However, Tennessee came right back and scored again. On a first-and-15 at his own 41-yard line, Carnell Tate corralled a pass as he fell backwards. The Dallas defenders thought they had touched him while he was down, but the rookie receiver was ruled to be back up off the turf before they did so. Tate then raced to the end zone for what turned out to be a 59-yard touchdown.

Tennessee, of course, just didn't have any answer for Lamb and Pickens. Or Prescott, for that matter, as during the drive the quarterback first connected with Lamb on a 24-yard completion and then found Pickens on a sideline toss during which the star wideout leapt high over the coverage and got both feet down for a 30-yard pickup. Prescott himself then scrambled around the right end from 2 yards out and beat the defense to the pylon for yet another touchdown and a 41-23 lead.

Fourth Quarter

While the Titans finally managed to keep Dallas from crossing the goal line, the Cowboys still marched into enemy territory. And despite the drive stalling out at the Tennessee 30-yard line, Brandon Aubrey was good on a 49-yard field goal to keep the scorekeeper busy with another three points.

Not that they were going to put it on cruise control now. With Tennessee threatening, having reached the Dallas 9-yard line, Quinnen Williams strip-sacked Ward, with safety Markquese Bell eventually scooping up the bouncing ball and racing 70 yards to the Titans' 12-yard line. Three snaps later, Prescott slipped a 2-yard pass to tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford to send the team over 50 points for the first time since routing the Indianapolis Colts, 54-19, on Dec. 4, 2022.