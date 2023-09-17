Gamebreakers: Cowboys who crash landed the Jets

Luke Schoonmaker, TE

And, as mentioned earlier, it was Schoonmaker joining Ferguson in the touchdown category on Sunday — his one-yard touchdown catch on a flat route to the left of the line of scrimmage gave the Cowboys a 18-7 lead; and served as a phenomenal answer to the Jets' explosive one-play touchdown drive orchestrated by Garrett Wilson. Schoonmaker was also effective as a blocker, much like Ferguson, as the two young tight ends begin impacting the outcome of games in 2023.

Deuce Vaughn, RB

Schoonmaker wasn't the only rookie to get his first-ever NFL touchdown in Week 2 for the Cowboys. It was mostly a quiet first quarter for Vaughn before he was unleashed in the second session, making two impact plays on the drive that ended in the Schoonmaker touchdown. An early-game bobble that might've turned into a first down could rightfully be attributed to some first-year (and first home game) nerves that quickly dissipated thereafter.

Jalen Tolbert, WR

With no Brandin Cooks on the field, it was expected to become the Jalen Tolbert show, at least in some capacity, when factoring in the dynamic training camp and preseason he strung together. Prescott showed trust in Tolbert early and often, and was rewarded, including on an end zone throw that drew a defensive pass interference penalty to put the Cowboys on the one-yard line (Schoonmaker finished the job). Tolbert looked confident and like he has arrived at the level of play the Cowboys saw when they selected him out of South Alabama.

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE

Joining Parsons in helping to set the early tone for the defense was Lawrence, and in a big way. The Pro Bowl pass rusher took down Breece Hall to open up the game with a seven-yard tackle for loss, sending the early message that running the ball against the Cowboys would not be an easy task on Sunday. Lawrence was also seen chasing Wilson laterally out of bounds on a would-be scramble that gained only one yard. His level of play continues to be a standard.

Tyler Biadasz, C

If you'd like to know who leads the NFL in fumble recoveries through the first two weeks of football, look no further than Biadasz. The Pro Bowler fell on a fumble against the Giants to help retain possession for the offense and, one week later, a fumble Lamb on a 33-yard catch-and-run put the ball on the ground, but there was Biadasz yet again to save the day. So not only did he play well against the Jets' defensive front, but he put a cape on when needed.

Johnathan Hankins, DL