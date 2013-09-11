Gameday: Chiefs OT Could Give Cowboys Plenty Of Problems





Kansas City Chiefs

The Nemesis: Dwayne Bowe

In the only time that Dwayne Bowe has faced the Dallas Cowboys in his career, he averaged over 14 yards a reception. Bowe is one of those players like Victor Cruz or Hakeem Nicks who the Cowboys faced last week that can take over a game with his play on the field.

Throughout his career, his receptions have historically have been for large gains. His size can him difficult to have to deal with. He is fearless as a route runner and will take his routes all over the field. He is sneaky fast and you will see him get in and out of breaks easily. Not afraid to physically push defensive backs off in order to buy separation. He can be a dangerous red zone player in that he fully understands how to play in a small space and get himself open.

Bowe had a very quiet game by his standards last week against Jacksonville and has even had a quiet preseason in working with Alex Smith. The one advantage that the Cowboys have in this game on defense, is that Brandon Carr understands his game and what his strengths and weaknesses are to battle against him. When corners play against receivers, they look for traits or keys that help them understand how they run their routes. Carr should be spot on here.

The Weapon: Brandon Albert

It might seem odd that I would say that the weapon for the Chiefs in this game would be an offensive tackle but that's the case. In my view, Brandon Albert is a really nice player on that left side. He plays with an ease of movement and can adjust very well in space. He can kick and slide to the outside to work himself into position to make blocks and once he is there, his punch is quite forceful. Have seen him jam a rusher in the chest, stop his charge, buy himself some separation and settle in to complete the block. He can be a load in the running game by getting push on the move. Will use his size to his advantage. Can reach or cut off his man but manage to stay on his feet.

DeMarcus Ware has to fight to not allow Albert to get his hands on him, because that is his strength. Of the many traits that DeMarcus Ware has, his best one might be his ability to not provide a large hitting surface for tackles to get their hands on him. How Ware does this by use some low shoulder runs to work past Albert to provide pressure. Albert has the ability to handle Ware one-on-one so how he plays him will be interesting.

Under The Radar: Mike DeVito

The Cowboys in their defensive line have Nick Hayden as a starter at defensive tackle. In this Chiefs 3-4 scheme, their Nick Hayden is defensive end, Mike DeVito. Both players are limited athletically but not limited in the way they show up on the film. DeVito is a veteran player that Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton had with the Jets and he brought him with him to Kansas City.

There is nothing flashy about the way that DeVito plays but at the point of attack he can be difficult to move because he is not going to let himself get outwork. He is going to play with power and toughness no matter how many blockers he has to take on.