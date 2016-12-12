 Skip to main content
Garrett: "A Lot Of Confidence" In Dak Prescott As Starter Moving Forward

Dec 12, 2016 at 08:47 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – It would be inaccurate to say Sunday night's 10-7 loss to the New York Giants was Dak Prescott's first adversity in the NFL.

Starting quarterbacks face adversity in some form on every single snap. That's why it's arguably the most challenging position to play in sports.

But coming off a season-low 45.4 passer rating with multiple interceptions in a game for the first time in his rookie season, Prescott received a strong endorsement Monday from his head coach.

"We have a lot of confidence in Dak Prescott," Jason Garrett said. "He's done lot of really good things over the course this year and we believe with all of our players our job is to instill belief in them and instill confidence in them. We try to do that with the preparation we have leading up to the ballgame. We try to give them opportunity to show what they can do and he's certainly done that throughout the year and we'll continue to proceed that way."

Prescott completed 17 of 37 passes against the Giants for 165 yards for a touchdown and two interceptions. The Cowboys converted 1 of 15 third-down opportunities and tied a season low with 13 first downs. The Giants' defense pressured Prescott (three sacks) and were active in coverage throughout the game.

It was a season-low point total for the offense in the team's first loss since the Sept. 11 opener against the Giants. Garrett said after the game he didn't consider substituting Tony Romo at any point Sunday, and he believes his rookie starter will learn from this game just as he has every week this season, win or lose.

"He's done a really good job for us up to this point," Garrett said. "We've won 11 out of 13 games that he's started. He's handled really every situation as well as you could handle it. So we'll just continue that way. Tony will be in a backup role for us and he'll be ready to go if he's called upon to play. But Dak's done an outstanding job up to this point. Excited to see him continue to play."

