Garrett Brief On Newest Neck Injury For Holloman





There were a few injuries in Saturday's preseason game at AT&T Stadium against the Ravens, but Holloman's injury was by far the most concerning.

Holloman managed to return from last year's neck injury before the season ended, starting the final two games of the regular season at middle linebacker. But if this injury is a recurrence of the same issue he had last year, his long-term availability has to be in question.

While he's still waiting to see the linebacker's status after going through tests. Garrett didn't exactly provide ease or comfort when asked if there's any worry it could be a career-threatening type of neck injury for Holloman. [embedded_ad]

"We've just got to see what the doctors say," Garrett said. "Simple as that."

Holloman was viewed by many as a legitimate starting contender entering training camp this year, but he didn't end up working with the first-team group. The strong-side linebacker reps went mostly to Kyle Wilber, while Justin Durant served as the starting middle linebacker.