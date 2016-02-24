Garrett Confirms New Hire, New Position Titles For Cowboys Coaching Staff

The news ties up a month-long process that began following the season. The Cowboys interviewed several candidates before ultimately hiring Jackson, who boasts a dozen years of coaching experience, including a four-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to signing on with the Cowboys, Jackson was the defensive backs coach under Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan.

"We interviewed a number of different guys, a number of different profile of guys and we had a chance to visit with Greg and talk to Greg and talk to people about Greg and we thought he was going to be a great addition for us, and we like the structure we have in place," Garrett said.

This undoubtedly won't be the last time the Cowboys address Eberflus' new role as passing game coordinator. It's more typical to hear of a football team employing a passing game coordinator on the offensive side of the ball – Scott Linehan held that title during his first season in Dallas. But it seems to be a rising trend to staff a similar position defensively.

"I think it is. Over the last four or five years, you see some teams doing that and really just kind of allows you to focus on that area," Garrett said. "Teams do it different ways. We thought having Matt Eberflus being the guy who oversees that backend in regards to the passing game, we thought that would be a good way for our defense to go. It's been good here over the last couple of weeks."

The news means Garrett can look forward to some continuity in working to correct those issues. Jackson is the obvious new face on defense, and Garrett added that Marc Colombo will take over as the Cowboys' assistant offensive line coach under Frank Pollack, allowing Steve Loney to move into an offensive assistant role.

With that taken care of, the Cowboys can turn their attention to their trouble spots from the 2015 season without the issue of too much upheaval.