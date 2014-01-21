Garrett Discusses Hires, Potential Coaching Roles





MOBILE, Ala. – The Cowboys' coaching situation seems to be clearer -- and yet murkier -- all at the same time.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett spoke about the job security of Bill Callahan and Monte Kiffin on Tuesday, just one day after team owner/general manager Jerry Jones affirmed that the offensive and defensive coordinator were still under contract for 2014.

Garrett, who is beginning his fourth year as head coach, reiterated Jones' stance from Monday afternoon, though he added that staff evaluations are still ongoing following the 2013 season.

"Like he said, those guys are under contract. We're always trying to figure out ways to do better, and that starts with us as a coaching staff," Garrett said. "We'll keep looking at what everyone's roles are and how everything settles down."

Whether or not those roles would change going forward, though, Garrett declined to say. There has been some speculation that Kiffin and Callahan's positions could change despite remaining with the Cowboys, but Garrett did not add to it.

"Those guys are under contract, and we feel good about that," he said. "We're always going to try to do things that are in the best interest of our football team, so we'll keep looking at how we can be better as a staff and what roles everybody is in and what we're asking them to do. But those guys are really good football coaches."

Instead, Garrett said the current focus was on filling the empty positions on his staff. The Cowboys lost tight ends coach Wes Phillips to the Redskins last week, and they parted ways with assistant special teams coach Chris Boniol after the season.

"We do have some coaches who are out of contract, and we're trying to get those things settled," he said. "We're just in the process of those conversations right now."

Reports indicated earlier in the week that the Cowboys would replace Boniol with Carlos Polk, who served as an intern under special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia last season. Polk, who also worked with Bisaccia on the Chargers' coaching staff, confirmed Tuesday that looks to be the case – though his contract isn't finalized.

"It has not been finalized, but he's someone who really was a good addition to our team this year. Bisaccia has some history with him in San Diego, and he really came in and played a very prominent role for us on that special teams unit," Garrett said.

Former Giants tight ends coach Mike Pope has also come up as a potential replacement for Phillips. Pope coached in New York for 23 seasons and was a member of all four of the team's Super Bowl staffs before the Giants fired him last week.

Pope was coaching in New York when Garrett was a quarterback with the Giants from 2000-03, providing a logical connection.