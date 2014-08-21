 Skip to main content
Advertising

Garrett: Holloman's Career Likely Over Due To Neck Injury

Aug 21, 2014 at 01:59 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

holloman_082114_6503.jpg


IRVING, Texas – With just one season under his belt, DeVonte Holloman's career seems to be over.

Head coach Jason Garrett delivered the sad news during Thursday's press conference, stating the second-year linebacker has a neck injury that will likely prevent him from playing another down of football.

Holloman, 23, missed six games last year with a neck injury and has battled through some neck issues the last few weeks, including a setback in Saturday's preseason game. After getting three different medical opinions, including one in San Antonio this week, it appears continuing his playing career won't be in Holloman's best interest.

Garrett chose not to get into the specifics of the injury and said Holloman would address the matter later in the day.

"DeVonte got information back from the doctors back he visited with regarding his neck and it doesn't look like he's going to be able to play football anymore," Garrett said. "It's in relation to the injury he had last year and he had a similar injury this year. I'll let him speak more to that. But the information we have doesn't look he's going to be able to play football anymore." [embedded_ad]

Garrett said he spoke to Holloman, who was actually on the field Thursday in practice wearing his No. 57 jersey although he was not dressed in uniform like his teammates.

"It's a very challenging, difficult thing for a young man who has dreams of being an NFL football player (and) achieves those dreams," Garrett said. "I told him this morning, 'you're a 10-year player in my mind. You'll be for a long, long time.' He just has everything you want. He has physical ability, he's tough and has good feel for the game.

"But this becomes an easy decision for him and his family when you're dealing with that kind of an injury. He had a good visit with him this morning. He had a smile on his face. He's certainly welcome to be part of our football team."

Holloman, a sixth-round pick in 2013, is now the second linebacker expected to contribute this year that will be out for this season, along with middle linebackers Sean Lee. Holloman actually replaced Lee in the starting lineup for the last two games of last season, but he was playing more as an outside linebacker this year. Garrett said he was one of the team's top special teams players as well.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dan Quinn scheduled for multiple second interviews

The interest in Dan Quinn for head coaching vacancies around the league is rising as he lands multiple second interviews.
news

Spagnola: Jerry steadfastly ignores noisy grain

Owner Jerry Jones didn't let the outside noise affect his decision to stick with Mike McCarthy, writes Mickey Spagnola. Accountability is shared by many with all knowing there is much work to be done.
news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
Advertising