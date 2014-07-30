Garrett, Marinelli Discuss DE Options With Lawrence Out





Those starting reps have been going to veteran Jeremy Mincey, who's gone against Tyron Smith more in individual and team drills than any other defensive end. Mincey could end up being the answer at that spot on early downs, and Marinelli said Mincey's also capable of bumping inside.

The defensive coordinator likes what he's seen early in camp from the journeyman defensive lineman, who's spent time with five teams since getting drafted in 2006 and had an eight-sack season back in 2011.

In addition, Garrett said Mincey seems to have an "infectious way about him," and he emits a certain passion and spirit that demonstrate his love for playing. Garrett also added the Cowboys have had their eye on Mincey and tried to sign him at different points throughout his career. They were able to get that done this offseason.

"When you bring a guy in like that, who's got some skins on the wall, who's been around good teams, good players, has been a good player himself, that can be a real positive influence on a unit that's fairly young," Garrett said. "He practices as hard as anybody we've got on this team. He's always going 100 miles an hour and always asking me what he can do better to help our football team. He's just a real positive influence."

Another option at right defensive end, who was taking reps behind Lawrence, is Martez Wilson. He's still working through the process of switching over from linebacker, and because of his background in the league, the 2011 third-round pick isn't the typical defensive end.

At 260 pounds, he's 20 pounds lighter than Mincey, but his 4.5 40 speed gives him traits that make him unique for the right reasons, and Marinelli can see the potential.

"Wilson has some speed on the edge," Marinelli said. "We've just got to keep him going. And the young player (Dartwan) Bush just keeps jumping out, just keeps showing up."

Another possibility is looking at Tyrone Crawford, who's typically played the left end spot when bumping outside to end, although that move may be more of a last resort. After the injury to Lawrence, though, a lot of players are in the mix to get chances at right end. [embedded_ad]

"What I just look at is, hey, opportunities, go and get it," Marinelli said. "One thing you never promise, I never promise, is playing time or jobs. We promise opportunities. Take advantage of opportunities, then things work out well."

Whoever ends up filling the spot, or whatever medley of players end up taking those snaps, the right defensive end will need to be counted on for a while with Lawrence expected to miss eight to 12 weeks with the injury.

Marinelli said working on a player's development is what he really enjoys about coaching, so it's a disappointing loss not to be able to do that with the rookie. In addition, Garrett said he doesn't think the rookie end will be thrown back in immediately after his foot heals, because Lawrence will need time to get acclimated to playing at the NFL level.

On the bright side, both Marinelli and Garrett said Lawrence is in good spirits and has the right mindset with his rehab. Lawrence told Garrett on Tuesday night after finding out the results that if he's supposed to be out eight to 12 weeks, he'll make it eight.

Until then, the Cowboys will continue perusing all options, from rookies to veterans to free agent possibilities.