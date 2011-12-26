Garrett: No Issue With Jerry's Sideline Visit

Dec 26, 2011 at 09:27 AM

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is no stranger to the sideline during a game. In fact, he's usually there by the fourth quarter of every game, particularly at home.

But in the first quarter? And just a few plays into the game at that? Yeah, that's a little odd based on Jones' game-day tendencies during his 23 years of owning the team.

But according to Jones on Saturday and the Garrett on Monday, the two were simply discussing the team's plan to play Tony Romo, who had just injured his right hand. Jones actually alerted Garrett of the final score between the Giants and Jets. The Giants' 29-14 victory eliminated the Eagles from the playoffs and more importantly, eliminated the Cowboys' from winning the NFC East on that day, forcing them to beat the Giants this Sunday.

On Monday, Garrett explained the conversation in detail.

"*As you guys know, we have a few players on the team that were banged up last week and we had to have a plan for them depending on what the result was of the game up there in New York. And so we had a gameplan and a lot of discussions last week about how to handle them based on how their injuries were progressing as the week wore on. And my understanding is he came down to see who Tony was doing and then got the information about what the result was of the Giants and Jets game and told me.

  • *It's not a big issue to me at all. We are a team. We are a team as players, coaches and personnel people and certainly our general manager and owner. And we communicate. And we feel communication is important And we just wanted to be on the same page in that situation. So I thought we handled the thing the right way in terms of not risking Tony anymore and not risking Felix anymore. We had a couple guys on defense who seemed to be doing Ok during the game, so we gave the opportunity to play. Anytime you go out there you want to win the game. But we felt like it was important to manage that situation that we did to get ourselves in the best position that we could be in this week against the Giants."
  • But there shouldn't be any confusion this week. Not only is there no need for scoreboard watching, but Sunday night's game will be the last regular season game for the entire league.

And it's pretty simple: win and keep playing. Lose and you're out. There shouldn't be a need for any sideline discussions this week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.
Advertising