Garrett Not Ready To Make Quarterback Call, But Cassel Is "Comfortable" With Offense

The obvious question is about Matt Cassel, and whether he'll replace Weeden going forward. Sunday was the first time since he was acquired on Sept. 22 that Cassel was active for a game – leading to a bit of an obvious answer when Garrett was asked if the veteran felt comfortable with the offense.

"He's certainly comfortable enough," he said. "We wouldn't have put him in that situation yesterday to be the backup qb with a possibility of going into the game if something were to happen to Brandon.

"He's worked hard, he's a veteran player, he's a smart guy, he's been here for a little bit. There are always levels of knowing something. The more you're around something the more experienced you are with the people doing it together, the better you're going to be at it. But he's certainly comfortable with our system."

Whether that means Cassel will take over as the Cowboys' starter is anyone's guess for the time being. The Cowboys are expected to practice twice during the bye week, and they'll then have a full game week preparation for their Week 7 trip to play the Giants.

If Garrett has an idea about any changes to come, he's not sharing it for now. In the coming days, he said his entire roster is up for evaluation – headlined by the quarterback spot.