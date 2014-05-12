Garrett Not Ruling Out Possibility Of Austin Return

May 12, 2014 at 06:39 AM
Rowan Kavner

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Austin_051414_650.jpg
James D. Smith


IRVING, Texas – A return for Miles Austin at the right price isn't entirely out of the question.

Head coach Jason Garrett said Austin is "absolutely" a possibility to come back to the team, although the fifth-round selection of Devin Street may make the Cowboys comfortable with what they've got.

"We love Miles Austin, we really do," Garrett said after the draft. "Obviously, drafting Devin Street (Saturday), we addressed the receiver position a little bit. But Miles has been a really good player for us."


The Cowboys designated Miles Austin a post-June 1 cut to free up $5.5 million on the salary cap in 2014. That was done to mitigate the effects of Austin's six-year, $54 million contract he signed in 2010.

Austin was a 1,000-yard receiver twice, catching 81 passes for 1,320 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2009 and 69 passes for 1,041 yards and seven touchdowns 2010. He also played in all 16 games each of those years.

But the receiver's hamstring issues were a recurring theme the rest of his career. He never reached the 1,000-yard mark his next three seasons, and he totaled just 244 receiving yards in 11 games in 2013. 

Austin's return certainly isn't a given as of today, even at a reduced rate, considering his injury history. [embedded_ad]

The addition of Street makes the Cowboys more comfortable with their receiving corps. The Cowboys also added 6-4 wide receiver LaRon Byrd in free agency and 6-4 undrafted rookie receivers L'Damian Washington and Chris Boyd.

But Garrett isn't completely ruling out a return for Austin. 

"The economics of his situation really factored into the decision we made with him, coupled with his injuries," Garrett said. "We'll look at the landscape when we get done. Miles is a guy that we have great respect for as a person and as a player."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.
Advertising