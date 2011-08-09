Garrett: Opener Critical For Young Players

SAN ANTONIO -- Eleven practices down, one to go in San Antonio.

Thursday's preseason opener against the Denver Broncos is fast approaching, and the Cowboys' players are ready to hit somebody besides each other.

"Everybody gets tired of training camp and gets ready for those games," safety Gerald Sensabaugh said. "Gives the young guys a chance to go out there and play, and it gives the vets a chance to warm up your pads. We're really anxious to go out there."

*Head coach Jason Garrett said playing time for the entire roster hasn't been determined yet, but the staff generally agrees the young players in particular need extensive game reps because the lockout wiped out their offseason work. That means projected rookie starters Tyron Smith and David Arkin could stay in the game longer than the typical series or two in preseason openers. *Garrett indicated that the 12 injured players who have been missing practice aren't likely to play Thursday, either: Tashard Choice, DeMarco Murray, Andre Gurode, Keith Brooking, Montrae Holland, Titus Ryan, Manny Johnson, Jay Ratliff, Terence Newman, Bruce Carter, Kai Forbath and Teddy Williams.