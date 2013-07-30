Garrett Provides Early Thoughts On Each 2013 Draft Selection





Gavin Escobar – "Escobar has grown before our eyes. A long way off, but you see him gaining confidence, playing fast and playing with some snap and decisiveness. He's a natural pass catcher and he's learning how to block. He has to get stronger. We know that, but he's shown some versatility playing a lot of different spots.

Terrance Williams – "Williams, again, is growing before our eyes. I keep using this word confidence, but you see these guys gaining confidence. They've seen the installation in the spring. They saw it again in the minicamp and now they've seen it for a third time. It's starting to sink in with them. They've been in these situations before, and it's starting to see them take advantage of them."

J.J. Wilcox – "Wilcox we've talked about a lot. We like the demeanor he plays with. He's learning the defensive system. He's getting better. He understands what his landmarks are, and what his assignments are, but he brings it every day. He's got a physical nature to him that we really, really like.

B.W. Webb –"Webb, I think, is really improving as well. He made a big play in the scrimmage the other day. He had an interception and returned it in one of those end-of-the-game type situations. Again, same kind of process they're going through. Sometimes they're eager. And then it's, 'Where is this quickness and where is his explosiveness?' I think it has a lot to do with what we're asking him to do and playing with confidence."

Joseph Randle – "Randle was the only guy who wasn't really active for us in the spring with the thumb. We talked about him being engaged with our team. He's done a good job in training camp. You just name the guys, each of those guys has a role."

DeVonte Holloman – "I think he's a guy (where) what we saw on tape in college is what we're beginning to see here on the practice field. Athletic guy, rangy guy, can really run to the football, has a nose for the football. He's learning. He's getting better every day."