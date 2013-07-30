Garrett Provides Early Thoughts On Each 2013 Draft Selection

Jul 30, 2013 at 07:28 AM
Rowan Kavner

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

rookies_073013_650.jpg


OXNARD, Calif. – None of the members of the rookie class have looked out of place at all on the field with veterans since training camp began.

Head coach Jason Garrett said Sunday that each member of the draft class has looked good since joining the team. From first-round pick Travis Frederick to sixth-round pick DeVonte Holloman, here's what Garrett had to say Tuesday about each player.

Travis Frederick – "Frederick has been essentially the starting center for us since the first snap of the first OTA. I think he's handled it really well. He has a chance to be a really good football player. He's still learning a lot, technically in what we're asking him to do. But he brings it every day. He's the right kind of guy. He's smart and tough and wants to get better every day."


Gavin Escobar – "Escobar has grown before our eyes. A long way off, but you see him gaining confidence, playing fast and playing with some snap and decisiveness. He's a natural pass catcher and he's learning how to block. He has to get stronger. We know that, but he's shown some versatility playing a lot of different spots.

Terrance Williams – "Williams, again, is growing before our eyes. I keep using this word confidence, but you see these guys gaining confidence. They've seen the installation in the spring. They saw it again in the minicamp and now they've seen it for a third time. It's starting to sink in with them. They've been in these situations before, and it's starting to see them take advantage of them."

J.J. Wilcox – "Wilcox we've talked about a lot. We like the demeanor he plays with. He's learning the defensive system. He's getting better. He understands what his landmarks are, and what his assignments are, but he brings it every day. He's got a physical nature to him that we really, really like.

B.W. Webb –"Webb, I think, is really improving as well. He made a big play in the scrimmage the other day. He had an interception and returned it in one of those end-of-the-game type situations. Again, same kind of process they're going through. Sometimes they're eager. And then it's, 'Where is this quickness and where is his explosiveness?' I think it has a lot to do with what we're asking him to do and playing with confidence." [embedded_ad]

Joseph Randle – "Randle was the only guy who wasn't really active for us in the spring with the thumb. We talked about him being engaged with our team. He's done a good job in training camp. You just name the guys, each of those guys has a role."

DeVonte Holloman – "I think he's a guy (where) what we saw on tape in college is what we're beginning to see here on the practice field. Athletic guy, rangy guy, can really run to the football, has a nose for the football. He's learning. He's getting better every day."

"The approach of each of these guys has been really good. They want to get better. They want to be a member of this team. They want to have a role on this football team. So collectively, I think they've done well one week into camp."

Photos from Monday's afternoon practice >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.

news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more.

news

Role Call: Durden's Path from Baseball, D-2 to NFL

A former baseball player who spent a season in the minor leagues, David Durden is looking to catch on as a wide receiver, after a successful college career in Division II.

news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense?

news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table.

news

Role Call: T.J. Bass Brings Versatility to O-Line

Can rookie undrafted free agent T.J. Bass separate himself as a potential contributor in the depth of the offensive line in 2023?

news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.

news

Battle Lines: After Top 3 WRs, Who is Next Up?

The Cowboys have seemingly added some experience and depth to the receiver position, but after CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup, who is next in line on the depth chart?

news

Mick Shots: Change, Change, Change On Staff

Reminiscent of a previous era, the Cowboys are seeing changes on their staff, writes @Spags52 in his weekly Mick Shots. Plus, Some reinforcement on Brandin Cooks, a notable first pitch and more.

news

Role Call: Luepke's Versatility Reigns Supreme

Entering his rookie season, undrafted free agent Hunter Luepke has the versatility to make an early impact in multiple facets of the Dallas offense and special teams.

news

Mailbag: Will Zeke's Pass Protection Be Missed?

Is this team building the defense and offense around Dak to the point where they aren't relying on him to win as much as in the past?

news

Battle Lines: Huge Offseason Upgrades to CB Spot

A year ago, the Cowboys struggled to find depth at cornerback but they made a big attempt to fix that in 2023, with the addition of Stephon Gilmore.

Advertising