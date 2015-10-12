Garrett's Dez Update: Bones Healing Matters More Than WR's Toughness

Oct 12, 2015 at 10:02 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

IRVING, Texas-  The Cowboys have now played four straight games without Dez Bryant.

And there is moderate amount of optimism around Valley Ranch the streak won't reach five.

But for that to happen, Bryant will need to make significant progress with his fractured foot that he suffered in the Week 1 win over the Giants.

Head coach Jason Garrett said he would certainly prefer Bryant to practice for the rematch with the Giants on Oct. 25.

"Like with any injury you certainly want to see a guy out there on the practice field," Garrett said on Monday. "You want to be able to test it on the practice field and see how he responds physically to the work. There are different kinds of injuries but certainly his would be one where you want to see him on the practice field running around and see how he handles it."

When asked his status, Garrett kept it rather vague to the media.

"Yeah, he's making progress. He's going through his rehab and he's been out on the field a little bit but he's really just taking it day by day," Garrett said. "We'll see how he responds to the work going forward. The bone has to heal. It's the kind of injury that the bone has to heal. Him being a tough guy doesn't really matter in this situation. It's a medical decision and he's certainly going to give himself every chance to go out there and play."

[embeddedad0]Garrett then added the bone is in "the process of healing."

Initially, Bryant's timetable was 4-6 weeks with some outside speculation of 6-8 weeks, if not longer.

Last Thursday, Bryant underwent a therapeutic injection early in an effort to speed up his recovery from a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

Sunday's loss to the Patriots marked four weeks since the injury and when the Cowboys take on the Giants in the Meadowlands for their next game, it will be a full six-week absence.

The Cowboys have obviously missed Bryant, coupled with Tony Romo's broken collarbone injury that has kept him out since the middle of the Week 2 win over the Eagles.

Ironically enough, Terrance Williams' most productive game this year occurred with Bryant in the lineup when he had five catches against the Giants in the opener. He followed that up with four for 84 yards, including a touchdown against the Eagles the next week. But in the next three games, Williams has only five catches, including two last Sunday against the Patriots.

Nick Eatman is the author of the recently published *If These Walls Could Talk: Dallas Cowboys, a collection of stories from the Cowboys' locker room, sideline and press box, with a foreword written by Darren Woodson.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising