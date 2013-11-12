Garrett Says It Was A Mistake Leaving Romo In Late





Garrett said Dez Bryant should have been taken out as well with the game out of reach.

"We should have taken all those guys out," Garrett said. "They all wanted to stay in, 'We're not coming out,' but that was a bad decision by me. We should have taken them out of the game."

The players fought to stay in, but in hindsight Garrett said he should have removed Romo and put in Kyle Orton. When asked if Garrett kept the starters in to teach them to fight to the finish, he said everyone on the team is a competitor, but that shouldn't have kept him from taking the starters out. [embedded_ad]

"Everybody wants to play," Garrett said. "Those guys wanted to continue to play. If you throw all the factors together, we should have taken them out of the game – they shouldn't have played that last series."

Garrett didn't provide a direct answer as to whether or not he argued with Romo about the decision.