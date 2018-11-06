Garrett Says Linehan Will Call Plays "Right Now" 

While the two words of "right now" could suggest a potential change in the future, Garrett didn't offer more details to his answer.

And that's not exactly Garrett's style anyway. He lives moment to moment and often discusses the importance of "being great today" and making sure things run properly with the tasks immediately ahead of them.

So whether or not Garrett is looking to make a change there, he's not likely to go there, especially with the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles next up on the schedule.

The Cowboys currently rank 27th in total offense this year, averaging 317.1 yards per game. They rank 29th in passing at just 188.4 yards per game. Monday's loss to the Titans was the fifth time this year the Cowboys have scored less than 20 points, dropping their record to 0-5 in those games.

Linehan, who took over as offensive coordinator for the Cowboys in 2014, has 17 years of NFL experience, including three years as head coach of the Rams and five years as the Lions' offensive coordinator from 2009-13.

If the Cowboys were to make another change on the staff, it would be the second one in the last week. The Cowboys removed offensive line coach Paul Alexander and promoted Marc Colombo and brought in longtime coach Hudson Houck to help as an advisory consultant to Colombo.