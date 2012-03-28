Garrett: 'Void Again' At No. 3 Receiver

PALM BEACH, Fla. --Now that Laurent Robinson has taken his Cowboys-high 11 touchdown catches to Jacksonville, Jason Garrett is looking for one of his younger receivers to take his spot as the No. 3 receiver.

The team re-signed Kevin Ogletree to one-year deal and like the potential of second-year wideouts Andre Holmes and Dwayne Harris. Raymond Radway has been recovering from a serious leg injury suffered at the end of his rookie preseason.

In the meantime, Garrett said the Cowboys will comb through the latter stages of free agency and the draft for depth.