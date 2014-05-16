Get Latest Info & Updates Of Friday's Rookie Minicamp





IRVING, Texas – It's not exactly football season, but it feels that way to some extent here at Valley Ranch.

At least the newest of Dallas Cowboys are back on the field Friday for the start of a two-day minicamp that includes the draft picks, undrafted free agents and even a few workout players here on a tryout basis.

While first-round pick Zack Martin is here headlining the group, second-rounder DeMarcus Lawrence is not expected to attend Friday's practice so he can witness the birth of his child.

And three of the nine draft picks have already signed their contracts. A few more could be locked up this week after the Cowboys signed seventh-rounders Will Smith, Ben Gardner and Terrance Mitchell.

While the minicamp is closed to the public as usual, fans can use DallasCowboys.com to get a close-up view of the action.

Staff writers Rowan Kavner, David Helman, Nick Eatman and Bryan Broaddus will cover the two practices with live tweets from the sidelines of the sights and sounds.

During the morning practice (10:45 a.m. to Noon, CDT), Bryan Broaddus will host a Live Look-In, giving fans a video look of the team period. [embedded_ad]

Jason Garrett's press conference can be seen here, on demand.

Hear from the players and coaches through Videos and stories from the locker room after the first day of practice.