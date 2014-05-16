Get Latest Info & Updates Of Friday's Rookie Minicamp

May 16, 2014 at 01:23 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

PracticeShot_051614_650.jpg
James D. Smith



IRVING, Texas – It's not exactly football season, but it feels that way to some extent here at Valley Ranch.

At least the newest of Dallas Cowboys are back on the field Friday for the start of a two-day minicamp that includes the draft picks, undrafted free agents and even a few workout players here on a tryout basis.

While first-round pick Zack Martin is here headlining the group, second-rounder DeMarcus Lawrence is not expected to attend Friday's practice so he can witness the birth of his child.

And three of the nine draft picks have already signed their contracts. A few more could be locked up this week after the Cowboys signed seventh-rounders Will Smith, Ben Gardner and Terrance Mitchell.

While the minicamp is closed to the public as usual, fans can use DallasCowboys.com to get a close-up view of the action.

  • Staff writers Rowan Kavner, David Helman, Nick Eatman and Bryan Broaddus will cover the two practices with live tweets from the sidelines of the sights and sounds.
  • During the morning practice (10:45 a.m. to Noon, CDT), Bryan Broaddus will host a Live Look-In, giving fans a video look of the team period. [embedded_ad]
  • Hear from the players and coaches through Videos and stories from the locker room after the first day of practice.
  • Analysis and in-depth scouting reports following the two practices.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising