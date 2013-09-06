Going To The Game? Anthem Tribute, Captain George & More





WHAT: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

WHEN: Sunday, 7:30 p.m. (CDT)

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas*

TELEVISION: NBC*

It has been seven long weeks since the Cowboys first reported to training camp, but the regular season is finally here. The Cowboys open the 2013 season on Sunday Night Football against the division-rival New York Giants, who they are 6-0 against on opening day.

Here are some things to look for as the Cowboys kick off their latest campaign:

Strait To Midfield

Country music icon George Strait will be on hand Sunday night as an he joins the Cowboys as an honorary team captain for the game's coin toss. This is Strait's second trip to AT&T Stadium – he performed there in 2009 as the first event to be hosted at the venue.

On Monday following the game, Strait is expected to hold a press conference from the stadium regarding his 2014 The Cowboy Rides Away Tour.

New Bag Policy

Fans are reminded to remember the NFL's new bag policy (/bags/), which will be in effect Sunday night and at every Cowboys home game this season.

Only hand-held purses will be allowed into the stadium, along with clear plastic tote bags that do not exceed 12"x6"x12" inches.

Items such as backpacks, coolers, large purses, camera bags, diaper bags, fanny packs and seat cushions are not allowed into the stadium under the new NFL safety rules.

When To Get There?

Stadium opens at 5 p.m. (CDT)

Plaza opens at 4 p.m.

Parking lots at 3 p.m.

Party On the Plazas

More than just the Cowboys-Giants game on the field, there is plenty of entertainment for the fans before, during and after the game.

Texas Country chart-toppers and CMT superstars Whiskey Myers will perform a pregame concert at the East Plaza before kickoff.

Rhythm & Blues Dance Team, Rhythm & Blues Drum Line and Rhythm & Blues Break Boys will each perform on both East & West plaza before the game.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will split their squad and half and give performances in both the East and West Plazas at about 6:25 p.m.

Cowboys Cuties,a collection of local youth dance kids from the Dallas-Fort Worth area will perform in the West Plaza before kickoff.

In the Kids Zone,free* *games and activities such as a rock-climbing wall, mechanical bull, face painting, balloon animals, trampolines and Play 60 Games are featured.

East Plaza Food & Beverage discounts include: $5 Miller Lites until 5:30 p.m., $2 12 oz. bottled water and soda and discounted hot dogs, burgers and sausages.

New Trumpeter Highlights In-Game Entertainment

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will do their normal routine approximately 20 minutes before kickoffs. Trumpeter Freddie Jones will perform the national anthem this week and at every Cowboys home game this year. Jones will be honoring longtime Texas Stadium trumpeter Tommy Lloyd.

At halftime, the TCU marching band will perform a rock and roll inspired set.

… Looking For 20

All season long, Cowboys fans attending home games will be hoping for at least 20 points. This year, Papa John's has partnered with the Cowboys for the ultimate fan promotion. Any game in which the Cowboys get at least 20 points, all fans in attendance will get 50 percent off their entire order the following day at papajohns.com with promo code COWBOYS20. Offer valid for regular-priced menu items and only at participating stores.

About The Game

This is the 103rd meeting between the Cowboys and Giants. Dallas leads the series, 57-43-2, though New York has won three of the last four matchups.

A win against the Giants would give the Cowboys consecutive opening day victories since 2008-09.

Sunday is the first time since 2007 the Cowboys are opening their season at home, making this the first Week 1 opener at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are 15-7-1 all-time in season openers played at home.

Cowboys linebacker Kyle Bosworth was a member of the Giants are recently as a week ago. Bosworth was released by New York last weekend when NFL teams cut their rosters to 53 spots. The Cowboys claimed Bosworth off waivers just a day later to help with their special teams.