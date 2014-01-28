Good & Bad: Takeaways Rise, Defense Struggles

Apart from takeaways, there wasn't a single plus-minus category compared to the rest of the NFL that the Cowboys' defense was on the better end of. Most troubling other than the yards and first downs were the third down conversions and opponents' red zone percentage. Only the defenses of the Falcons, Browns and Vikings allowed a higher third down conversion percentage than the Cowboys, whose 43.33 percent was more than five percent worse than the rest of the defenses in the NFL. The Cowboys also allowed opponents to convert 50 percent of the time on fourth down (2.3 percent worse than the league average). Only the Texans' defense surrendered a poorer red zone conversion percentage than the Cowboys, who allowed opponents to get in the end zone 64.52 percent of the time from that distance. The league average was 55.53 percent.