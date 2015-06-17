Green Undergoes Hip Surgery, Expected To Be Limited At Start Of Training Camp

ARLINGTON, Texas – Chaz Green underwent hip surgery on Wednesday morning, and he'll likely be limited for the start of Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones revealed the news about his third-round pick in a media session with reporters, saying the team opted for the surgery after Green had been hampered during the past three weeks of OTAs and minicamp.

"Chaz Green had the hip today – had some hip surgery today," he said. "We thought we could practice through that, but then when we looked at it, rather than take a chance on it being still there and lingering or exacerbating in training camp, we thought we'd go ahead and get it."

It sounds like Green will be limited for the start of training camp, but Jones said it remains to be seen how long the recovery process will take.

"It could limit him and will limit him early in training camp, and whether or not he's a PUP situation for the year or not remains to be seen on his rehab," Jones said. "It's very possible for him to come back and be a part of this team."

The Physically Unable to Perform List is designated for players who are injured to start the season, and it allows a team to evaluate an injured player without adding him to the active roster. Players designated to the PUP must remain inactive for six weeks before a team can decide to activate them.

The injury has bothered Green during spring practices since the Cowboys drafted him No. 91 overall in May. He has been doing rehab work with team trainers during OTA sessions, rather than working into full-team activities.

Jones said it's an injury the rookie could have likely dealt with, but the team decided to deal with the problem early.