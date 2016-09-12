Gregory No Longer On Reserve/Did Not Report List; Moves To Reserve/Suspended

FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys suspended defensive end Randy Gregory was taken off the team's Reserve/Did Not Report list on Monday, according to the NFL's official transactions page.

However, Gregory is on the Reserve/Suspended list for a four-game suspension – officially announced by the league in February – for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. Multiple reports since July have speculated that Gregory could be facing a longer suspension, though the league has only announced a four-game suspension.

Although he's permitted to be at the team facility, Gregory isn't eligible to practice or play in games until his suspension ends. The Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Giants on Sunday marked the first game of Gregory's suspension.

Gregory entered a treatment program over the summer and the Cowboys placed him on Reserve/Did Not Report list at the start of training camp. He stayed on Reserve/Did Not Report throughout preseason and the first week of the regular season.

"I know that he's had a lot of good care, and he's been very conscientious about how he's approached this period of time and he's been in his rehab," Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Sunday night. "He's been very conscientious."