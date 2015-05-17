Growing Optimism Toward Contract Resolution With CB Scandrick

The Cowboys don't confirm participants in the voluntary workouts, but Scandrick has been working out on his own in hopes of having his current contract addressed.

Scandrick is due a $1.5 million base salary for 2015, lower than the base salaries of fellow cornerbacks Brandon Carr or Mo Claiborne, though Scandrick received $9 million guaranteed when he signed a two-year extension in 2013 that keeps him under contract through 2018.

Scandrick, a fifth-round pick in 2008, is entering his eighth season as the Cowboys' longest-tenured defensive player and one of the unit's leaders.

"Of course we stand strong about what a good player he is, how much we need him, how much he helps us and would like to get something satisfactorily worked out with him," Jones said last week. "Hopefully we can get something worked out that can be in the best interest of the Cowboys and also accommodate what he needs to do."

Scandrick's base salaries are scheduled to be $3 million each in 2016, 2017 and 2018. His base salary last season was $4.5 million.

The Cowboys are currently in Phase Two of the NFL's voluntary offseason strength and conditioning program, which permits individual on-field instruction from the coaching staff. The offense and defense can work as separate units but not against each other.