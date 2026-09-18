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Gut Feeling: Cowboys-Commanders predictions

Sep 18, 2026 at 03:11 PM
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DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

09_18_ Gut Feeling

FRISCO, Texas - The Cowboys and Commanders find themselves in the same predicament - already 0-1 on the season with a loss in the NFC East.

So the stakes are higher than usual for a Week 2 clash, but neither team can fall behind too far in the division standings, making this matchup even more important.

How do the Cowboys bounce back? Can the defense start to make this long-awaited turnaround? And what should we expect from Washington in Dan Quinn's third season as head coach?

The staff writers give their predictions on the game:

Patrik: I do believe the Cowboys' offense will bounce back, mostly because I've seen them be one of the best in the league on multiple occasions and also due to the fact their errors were uncharacteristic. As for the defense, though, until they show me something, I've got nothing to go on except ... well ... the bad. They'll have their hands full again with another mobile quarterback but, that said, the numbers show Jayden Daniels actually performs worse when you don't blitz and force him to be a pocket passer (but you have to keep contain, so maybe spy as well). Falling to 0-2, and at home, no less, where they were 4-3-1 last season, simply can not happen — plus, it would drop their playoff odds to less than 11 percent. I think Christian Parker's defense takes steps forward, but I'm hesitant to assume they'll be massive ones. I think the Cowboys' offense carries the day despite a really good Commanders front. 35-28, Cowboys

Tommy: Whereas last week the Giants did a lot of things that I don't feel like played well into the Cowboys' hands, I believe Washington is a better matchup for the way Dallas plays. Now, don't get me wrong, the Commanders are capable of winning this game. Jayden Daniels looks like he's keeping his eyes downfield more, and if Dallas' secondary isn't on the same page like they were last week, he can make them pay with his arm or with his legs. Washington also has some new pieces on defense that can make plays like K'Lavon Chaisson, Odafe Oweh and Sonny Styles. Offensively, I think the Cowboys will have opportunities for big plays from CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens against a Commanders secondary that struggled at times last week, but that's predicated on their ability to establish the run game early. On defense, Dallas' defensive front needs to be able to get pressure, especially along the edges. The Commanders' WR core is pretty deep and talented with a nice mixture of youth and experience. I once again see this as a close game, but believe Dallas gets in the win column. Cowboys, 28-24.

Josh: Another familiar foe is looking to spoil yet another week for your Dallas Cowboys. The lingering effects of last Sunday's opener against the New York Giants have made five days feel like an eternity. There should be some optimism, however. Dak Prescott has never lost in Week 2 after a Week 1 loss. He is sitting at 5-0 in those games. Dak Prescott also doesn't lose to the Giants when starting… and we saw how that worked out. With all the talent across the board on offense, and Washington's All-Pro LB Frankie Luvu having been ruled out for this game, you have to think the offense and Schotty will get their groove Dak. The real test is for Christian Parker. Can this student of the game put these pieces together? Not just for this game, but the rest of the season… If the Cowboys cannot contain Jayden Daniels within the pocket, I still imagine a commanding win, but there are a lot of better mobile quarterbacks on the horizon… I can hear Kyle Youmans' voice already. But I have no doubt this week is ours. Cowboys 38, Commanders 17.

Mickey: After a false start against the Giants, the Cowboys new defense will significantly improve, especially against the run. And if the defense does, then that mandates not allowing Washington QB Jayden Daniels to run wild. Daniels has played three games against the Cowboys during his two seasons in the NFL and has turned 19 carries into 236 rushing yards and two touchdowns. That can't happen, Daniels averaging 12.4 yards a carry if the Cowboys expect to win this game. Maybe charged with keeping an eye on Daniels will be rookie Caleb Downs, not only capable of covering Washington receivers in the slot but also equipped with the speed to run with Daniels. If the Cowboys hold Washington to less than 100 yards rushing, and for the Cowboys that has only happened five times in the past 18 games, they win, 24-20.

Nick: You guys know me by now. I've harped on the importance of Week 2 games for years now and I think this one is probably bigger than most. Both teams are desperate not to fall down 0-2 in the NFC East. And for the Cowboys, they've got a long trip to Brazil, plus short weeks against the Texans and Bucs to follow. After that, it's the Packers and Eagles on the road. So the Cowboys must find a way to win this game because it's just so important right now. And I think they will, but it'll be close. I do think it'll be somewhat high-scoring because I don't trust the defenses of either team to get consistent stops. I look for KaVontae Turpin to have a big play – either on offense or special teams or both. With Caleb Downs getting his first sack last week, I'll give him his first interception this time. And I see George Pickens having a monster game with 100 yards or more and a few more P.I. calls on his defenders. But I don't think Dallas pulls away from the Commanders, who keep it close. Give me Dallas, 31-26.

Zero to 100 - Cowboys 2026 roster

No. 0 – DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Enters his fourth year and and started the game at middle linebacker, but suffered a hamstring injury that kept him from finishing the Week 1 game in New York. Overshown might miss some games but is not expected to go to injured reserve.
1 / 56

No. 0 – DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Enters his fourth year and and started the game at middle linebacker, but suffered a hamstring injury that kept him from finishing the Week 1 game in New York. Overshown might miss some games but is not expected to go to injured reserve.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 1 – P.J. Locke, Safety - Signed over from the Broncos in free agency, Locke not only has experience playing in Christian Parker's scheme but provides depth at safety and special teams.
2 / 56

No. 1 – P.J. Locke, Safety - Signed over from the Broncos in free agency, Locke not only has experience playing in Christian Parker's scheme but provides depth at safety and special teams.

No. 2 – Cobie Durant, CB - After four years with the Rams, Durant signed with the Cowboys in free agency and is expected to play a vital role at cornerback, playing both on the outside and in the slot.
3 / 56

No. 2 – Cobie Durant, CB - After four years with the Rams, Durant signed with the Cowboys in free agency and is expected to play a vital role at cornerback, playing both on the outside and in the slot.

Haleigh King/Dallas Cowboys/Haleigh King/Dallas Cowboys
No. 3– George Pickens, WR - Coming off a career year in which he finished third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,452, Pickens is playing on the franchise tag of $27.2 million and is seeking a long-term contract at the end of the season that would make him one of the league's highest-paid offensive players.
4 / 56

No. 3– George Pickens, WR - Coming off a career year in which he finished third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,452, Pickens is playing on the franchise tag of $27.2 million and is seeking a long-term contract at the end of the season that would make him one of the league's highest-paid offensive players.

No. 4 – Dak Prescott, QB - It's season 11 for Dak, who began his career as a Week 1 starter against the Giants – something he'll do once again Sunday night. Prescott is the Cowboys' all-time leader in completions, attempts, passing yards and needs just five TD passes to tie Tony Romo as the leader in that category.
5 / 56

No. 4 – Dak Prescott, QB - It's season 11 for Dak, who began his career as a Week 1 starter against the Giants – something he'll do once again Sunday night. Prescott is the Cowboys' all-time leader in completions, attempts, passing yards and needs just five TD passes to tie Tony Romo as the leader in that category.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 5 – Bryan Anger, Punter - He entered training camp as the Cowboys' most experienced player as he begins his 15th NFL season. He's now second on the list with the arrival of Von Miller (16th season) but Anger is a key member of the special teams, not only as the punter but the holder for kicker Brandon Aubrey.
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No. 5 – Bryan Anger, Punter - He entered training camp as the Cowboys' most experienced player as he begins his 15th NFL season. He's now second on the list with the arrival of Von Miller (16th season) but Anger is a key member of the special teams, not only as the punter but the holder for kicker Brandon Aubrey.

AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper
*No. 6– Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB * - After switching to No. 6 in the offseason, Ezeiruaku was one of the highest-graded players against the Giants in Week 1, recording 10 tackles with a forced fumble.
7 / 56

No. 6– Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB - After switching to No. 6 in the offseason, Ezeiruaku was one of the highest-graded players against the Giants in Week 1, recording 10 tackles with a forced fumble.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 7 – Rashan Gary, OLB - Acquired this offseason in a trade with the Packers, Gary figured to be the team's most experienced pass-rusher before the signing of Von Miller. Still, Gary has been a consistent rusher in his career, with at least 7.5 sacks in four of the last five years.
8 / 56

No. 7 – Rashan Gary, OLB - Acquired this offseason in a trade with the Packers, Gary figured to be the team's most experienced pass-rusher before the signing of Von Miller. Still, Gary has been a consistent rusher in his career, with at least 7.5 sacks in four of the last five years.

No. 9 – KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR - One of the NFL's most dangerous kick returns, Turpin has made three Pro Bowls as a return specialist during his four seasons in the NFL. But he's also becoming a valuable receiving threat, evident by his 86-yard touchdown catch against Washington last season.
9 / 56

No. 9 – KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR - One of the NFL's most dangerous kick returns, Turpin has made three Pro Bowls as a return specialist during his four seasons in the NFL. But he's also becoming a valuable receiving threat, evident by his 86-yard touchdown catch against Washington last season.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
No. 11– Elijah Clark, Safety - The second-year safety recently switched into No. 11 after wearing No. 38 for his rookie season. Clark figures to add both depth at safety and on special teams.
10 / 56

No. 11– Elijah Clark, Safety - The second-year safety recently switched into No. 11 after wearing No. 38 for his rookie season. Clark figures to add both depth at safety and on special teams.

Corey Wernecke/Corey Wernecke/Dallas Cowboys
No. 13– Caleb Downs, Safety - Making his highly-anticipated NFL debut, Downs had a sack and forced fumble, playing all over the field as the slot corner, nickel safety and deep safety at times.
11 / 56

No. 13– Caleb Downs, Safety - Making his highly-anticipated NFL debut, Downs had a sack and forced fumble, playing all over the field as the slot corner, nickel safety and deep safety at times.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 14– Markquese Bell, Safety - The Cowboys love Bell's versatility to play safety, linebacker and of course, special teams – making him a consistent option for the game-day roster each week.
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No. 14– Markquese Bell, Safety - The Cowboys love Bell's versatility to play safety, linebacker and of course, special teams – making him a consistent option for the game-day roster each week.

No. 16– Sam Howell, QB - The backup quarterback has been a heated debate all offseason and Howell's preseason finale performance likely helped him get the nod over Joe Milton, who is on the practice squad.
13 / 56

No. 16– Sam Howell, QB - The backup quarterback has been a heated debate all offseason and Howell's preseason finale performance likely helped him get the nod over Joe Milton, who is on the practice squad.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 17– Brandon Aubrey, Kicker - The NFL's highest-paid kicker has already had three phenomenal seasons in the league and enters Year 4 with high expectations again. Aubrey also looks to increase his NFL record of most career field goals of 60 yards or more – currently with six.
14 / 56

No. 17– Brandon Aubrey, Kicker - The NFL's highest-paid kicker has already had three phenomenal seasons in the league and enters Year 4 with high expectations again. Aubrey also looks to increase his NFL record of most career field goals of 60 yards or more – currently with six.

AP Photo/Cooper Neill
No. 18– Jonathan Mingo, WR - After wearing No. 81 the last two years, Mingo has switched jerseys – flipping the numbers and hopefully flipping the script for his career. The second-round pick of the Panthers in 2023, Mingo had a great camp and preseason with the Cowboys and should be in line to not only play each week, but contribute on offense and special teams.
15 / 56

No. 18– Jonathan Mingo, WR - After wearing No. 81 the last two years, Mingo has switched jerseys – flipping the numbers and hopefully flipping the script for his career. The second-round pick of the Panthers in 2023, Mingo had a great camp and preseason with the Cowboys and should be in line to not only play each week, but contribute on offense and special teams.

Corey Wernecke/Corey Wernecke/Dallas Cowboys
No. 19 - Ryan Flournoy, WR - The Cowboys are excited about Flournoy's upside, evident by extending his contract a year just before the start of the 2026 season.
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No. 19 - Ryan Flournoy, WR - The Cowboys are excited about Flournoy's upside, evident by extending his contract a year just before the start of the 2026 season.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 21– Caelen Carson, CB - After battling several cornerbacks for the final roster spots in the secondary, Carson stuck around once again. Carson adds experience and depth to the position.
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No. 21– Caelen Carson, CB - After battling several cornerbacks for the final roster spots in the secondary, Carson stuck around once again. Carson adds experience and depth to the position.

No. 23– Ameer Speed, CB - After wearing No. 39 this offseason, Speed always wanted to change numbers, but had to make the team first. He did that, and promptly switched to No. 23. His size and length should give the Cowboys an added boost in the secondary.
18 / 56

No. 23– Ameer Speed, CB - After wearing No. 39 this offseason, Speed always wanted to change numbers, but had to make the team first. He did that, and promptly switched to No. 23. His size and length should give the Cowboys an added boost in the secondary.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 24– Malik Hooker, Safety - Another player who switched numbers this offseason, Hooker went from No. 28 to 24. But in the first game of the season, Hooker suffered a fractured forearm injury that will keep him out a few games, but the Cowboys decided not to put him on an IR list, which would automatically keep him out four weeks.
19 / 56

No. 24– Malik Hooker, Safety - Another player who switched numbers this offseason, Hooker went from No. 28 to 24. But in the first game of the season, Hooker suffered a fractured forearm injury that will keep him out a few games, but the Cowboys decided not to put him on an IR list, which would automatically keep him out four weeks.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 26– DaRon Bland, CB - The Cowboys can only hope Bland returns to the form he showed in 2023, when we set the NFL record for most pick-6 touchdowns in a season with five. Bland has had a healthy offseason and it showed with a strong training camp.
20 / 56

No. 26– DaRon Bland, CB - The Cowboys can only hope Bland returns to the form he showed in 2023, when we set the NFL record for most pick-6 touchdowns in a season with five. Bland has had a healthy offseason and it showed with a strong training camp.

No. 28– Shavon Revel, CB - Another number change from last year, Revel moved to No. 28 but more importantly, he looked better than any time during his rookie year. Healthy again, Revel played and practiced with confidence and enters the season as one of the starting cornerbacks.
21 / 56

No. 28– Shavon Revel, CB - Another number change from last year, Revel moved to No. 28 but more importantly, he looked better than any time during his rookie year. Healthy again, Revel played and practiced with confidence and enters the season as one of the starting cornerbacks.

COREY WERNECKE/COREY WERNECKE/DALLASCOWBOYS
No. 29– Devin Moore, CB - Technically not on the active roster, Moore is currently on IR-desginated to return. The rookie will miss the first four games at least and could return to action for the first time on Oct. 8 against the Bucs.
22 / 56

No. 29– Devin Moore, CB - Technically not on the active roster, Moore is currently on IR-desginated to return. The rookie will miss the first four games at least and could return to action for the first time on Oct. 8 against the Bucs.

No. 30– Hunter Luepke, FB - Changing numbers wasn't his first choice, but after some convincing and a financial agreement with Von Miller, Luepke is now in No. 30.
23 / 56

No. 30– Hunter Luepke, FB - Changing numbers wasn't his first choice, but after some convincing and a financial agreement with Von Miller, Luepke is now in No. 30.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 31– Emari Demercado, RB - A late addition to the team this offseason, Demercado was successfully claimed off waivers following the initial NFL cutdowns to 53 players. He returns to Dallas as a TCU product thrilled to help contribute alongside Javonte Williams and Malik Davis.
24 / 56

No. 31– Emari Demercado, RB - A late addition to the team this offseason, Demercado was successfully claimed off waivers following the initial NFL cutdowns to 53 players. He returns to Dallas as a TCU product thrilled to help contribute alongside Javonte Williams and Malik Davis.

No. 32 – Tyler Goodson, RB
25 / 56

No. 32 – Tyler Goodson, RB

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 33– Javonte Williams, RB - The first signing in free agency in 2025, Williams became the bell cow for the Cowboys over the course of what became a breakout season and, one year later, became the first contract extension by the Cowboys as they solidify their RB1 role with one of the best in the league.
26 / 56

No. 33– Javonte Williams, RB - The first signing in free agency in 2025, Williams became the bell cow for the Cowboys over the course of what became a breakout season and, one year later, became the first contract extension by the Cowboys as they solidify their RB1 role with one of the best in the league.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 34– Jalen Thompson, Safety - Thompson made his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1 and finished the game with nine tackles.
27 / 56

No. 34– Jalen Thompson, Safety - Thompson made his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1 and finished the game with nine tackles.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
15 August 2026: Game day captains Luke Schoonmaker (86), Marist Liufau (35), Alijah Clark (38) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL preseason 17-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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15 August 2026: Game day captains Luke Schoonmaker (86), Marist Liufau (35), Alijah Clark (38)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL preseason 17-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 40– Von Miller, OLB - Where does one begin here? Miller is a seven-time All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion, a former Super Bowl MVP and, amongst other things, he's a native of the Dallas-Fort Worth area (DeSoto). Miller is home, playing for his hometown team and "living the dream".
29 / 56

No. 40– Von Miller, OLB - Where does one begin here? Miller is a seven-time All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion, a former Super Bowl MVP and, amongst other things, he's a native of the Dallas-Fort Worth area (DeSoto). Miller is home, playing for his hometown team and "living the dream".

No. 41– James Houston, OLB - A pleasant surprise for the Cowboys last season, Houston arrived and did everything they hoped he'd do in his first year with the club. He has become one of the best situational pass rushers on the team and only stands to improve with Christian Parker at the helm.
30 / 56

No. 41– James Houston, OLB - A pleasant surprise for the Cowboys last season, Houston arrived and did everything they hoped he'd do in his first year with the club. He has become one of the best situational pass rushers on the team and only stands to improve with Christian Parker at the helm.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 44– Trent Sieg, LS - Following a legend is a tall task, to say the very least. But just as you never heard the name of L.P. Ladouceur called in a game (well, once), you've also never heard Sieg's since joining the Cowboys in 2023, one of the valuable players on the roster with the power to help determine field position with every long snap.
31 / 56

No. 44– Trent Sieg, LS - Following a legend is a tall task, to say the very least. But just as you never heard the name of L.P. Ladouceur called in a game (well, once), you've also never heard Sieg's since joining the Cowboys in 2023, one of the valuable players on the roster with the power to help determine field position with every long snap.

AP Photo/Cooper Neill
No. 50– Shemar James, LB - Entering the second year of his NFL career, the former Gator is a tackling machine for the Cowboys, as he was at Florida. James is one of the better special teams players in Dallas who will also be looked upon to make waves on the defensive side of the ball as well.
32 / 56

No. 50– Shemar James, LB - Entering the second year of his NFL career, the former Gator is a tackling machine for the Cowboys, as he was at Florida. James is one of the better special teams players in Dallas who will also be looked upon to make waves on the defensive side of the ball as well.

No. 51– Nick Leverett, OL - The loss of Tyler Smith leaves the Cowboys searching for offensive line depth, but they don't have to search far. Leverett is a swing interior lineman signed for just such an occasion, activated to the 53-man roster to help ensure consistency in the trenches.
33 / 56

No. 51– Nick Leverett, OL - The loss of Tyler Smith leaves the Cowboys searching for offensive line depth, but they don't have to search far. Leverett is a swing interior lineman signed for just such an occasion, activated to the 53-man roster to help ensure consistency in the trenches.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 52– Tyler Booker, OL- Entering his second season, Booker is the team's starting right guard and had one of the highest grades of any player Sunday against the Giants in Week 1.
34 / 56

No. 52– Tyler Booker, OL- Entering his second season, Booker is the team's starting right guard and had one of the highest grades of any player Sunday against the Giants in Week 1.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 53– Dee Winters, LB - In dire need of figuring out their LB depth chart, and not wanting to leave NFL Draft weekend without acquiring an impact player at that position, the Cowboys made a move to trade with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Winters who, to this point, looks like he'll be a bit of a nightmare for opposing offenses.
35 / 56

No. 53– Dee Winters, LB - In dire need of figuring out their LB depth chart, and not wanting to leave NFL Draft weekend without acquiring an impact player at that position, the Cowboys made a move to trade with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Winters who, to this point, looks like he'll be a bit of a nightmare for opposing offenses.

No. 55– Jaishawn Barham, LB - He enters the NFL with plenty of experience rushing the passer off of the edge, and while Christian Parker plans to deploy that as well, at times, the decision to convert Barham to inside linebacker could turn the hard-hitting former Wolverine into something special for the Cowboys.
36 / 56

No. 55– Jaishawn Barham, LB - He enters the NFL with plenty of experience rushing the passer off of the edge, and while Christian Parker plans to deploy that as well, at times, the decision to convert Barham to inside linebacker could turn the hard-hitting former Wolverine into something special for the Cowboys.

No. 56– Cooper Beebe, C - Enters his third season as the Cowboys' starting center.
37 / 56

No. 56– Cooper Beebe, C - Enters his third season as the Cowboys' starting center.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 57– Malachi Lawrence, OLB - Lawrence is a first-round pick for a reason, and he's enjoying flying under the radar going into this rookie season with the Cowboys. His days at UCF showed a player who can set the edge very well against the run and also get after the passer; and as he perfects the latter, he does so knowing most won't see him coming.
38 / 56

No. 57– Malachi Lawrence, OLB - Lawrence is a first-round pick for a reason, and he's enjoying flying under the radar going into this rookie season with the Cowboys. His days at UCF showed a player who can set the edge very well against the run and also get after the passer; and as he perfects the latter, he does so knowing most won't see him coming.

20260910_DAL_Practice-76
39 / 56
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 60–Tyler Guyton, T - Not many in the NFL entered training camp with as much pressure on their shoulders as did Guyton, and all the former first-round pick did was respond with the best camp of his career, and his healthiest. Guyton feels good, and plans on making sure that translates into him playing very, very well in 2026.
40 / 56

No. 60–Tyler Guyton, T - Not many in the NFL entered training camp with as much pressure on their shoulders as did Guyton, and all the former first-round pick did was respond with the best camp of his career, and his healthiest. Guyton feels good, and plans on making sure that translates into him playing very, very well in 2026.

No. 65 – Ajani Cornelius, OL - Heading into his second year out of Oregon, the Cowboys have tried Cornelius out at guard during the preseason, where he put together some good reps.
41 / 56

No. 65 – Ajani Cornelius, OL - Heading into his second year out of Oregon, the Cowboys have tried Cornelius out at guard during the preseason, where he put together some good reps.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 66 – T.J. Bass, OL - After placing the second-round tender on Bass earlier the offseason, Bass steps into a massive role for Dallas early in the season, starting at left guard in place of Tyler Smith.
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No. 66 – T.J. Bass, OL - After placing the second-round tender on Bass earlier the offseason, Bass steps into a massive role for Dallas early in the season, starting at left guard in place of Tyler Smith.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 67 – Drew Shelton, OL - One of the Cowboys' three fourth-round picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, Shelton has plenty of room for growth and development at tackle and potentially guard.
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No. 67 – Drew Shelton, OL - One of the Cowboys' three fourth-round picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, Shelton has plenty of room for growth and development at tackle and potentially guard.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 73 – Tyler Smith, OL - While currently on IR recovering from thumb surgery, Smith will provide a big boost to Dallas' offensive line upon his return as he seeks fourth straight Pro Bowl season.
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No. 73 – Tyler Smith, OL - While currently on IR recovering from thumb surgery, Smith will provide a big boost to Dallas' offensive line upon his return as he seeks fourth straight Pro Bowl season.

No. 77 – Broderick Jones, OT - After trading third- and fifth-round picks for Jones after the preseason, the Cowboys made him the swing tackle for his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1.
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No. 77 – Broderick Jones, OT - After trading third- and fifth-round picks for Jones after the preseason, the Cowboys made him the swing tackle for his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 78 – Terence Steele, OT - One of Dallas' iron men on the offensive line, Steele has now been challenged by the coaching staff to hold on to the starting right tackle job he's held for the most part since 2020.
46 / 56

No. 78 – Terence Steele, OT - One of Dallas' iron men on the offensive line, Steele has now been challenged by the coaching staff to hold on to the starting right tackle job he's held for the most part since 2020.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 80 – Camden Brown, WR - The Cowboys' darling of training camp and the preseason, Brown, a UDFA out of Georgia Southern, did enough to prove himself worthy of being on the 53-man roster in one of Dallas' deepest position rooms.
47 / 56

No. 80 – Camden Brown, WR - The Cowboys' darling of training camp and the preseason, Brown, a UDFA out of Georgia Southern, did enough to prove himself worthy of being on the 53-man roster in one of Dallas' deepest position rooms.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 86 – Luke Schoonmaker, TE - After Brevyn Spann-Ford has grown into the role of the Cowboys' TE2, Schoonmaker has a lot to prove heading into his fourth season with Dallas.
48 / 56

No. 86 – Luke Schoonmaker, TE - After Brevyn Spann-Ford has grown into the role of the Cowboys' TE2, Schoonmaker has a lot to prove heading into his fourth season with Dallas.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 87 – Jake Ferguson, TE - Following a year of injuries and struggles with ball security, Ferguson is hoping to rebound in 2026 while still building off the 600 yards and eight touchdowns he had a year ago.
49 / 56

No. 87 – Jake Ferguson, TE - Following a year of injuries and struggles with ball security, Ferguson is hoping to rebound in 2026 while still building off the 600 yards and eight touchdowns he had a year ago.

No. 88 – CeeDee Lamb, WR - For the first time in a while, Lamb feels like he's the veteran in Dallas' receiver room as he heads into his seventh season with the Cowboys and aims for his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl.
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No. 88 – CeeDee Lamb, WR - For the first time in a while, Lamb feels like he's the veteran in Dallas' receiver room as he heads into his seventh season with the Cowboys and aims for his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl.

No. 89 – Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE - With a new three-year extension to show for it, Spann-Ford has earned the trust of the Cowboys' coaching staff to become an integral part of the offense for the foreseeable future.
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No. 89 – Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE - With a new three-year extension to show for it, Spann-Ford has earned the trust of the Cowboys' coaching staff to become an integral part of the offense for the foreseeable future.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 90 – Jonathan Bullard, DT - Bullard's veteran experience heading into year 11 of his career is a large boost to the depth of the Cowboys' defensive tackle room.
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No. 90 – Jonathan Bullard, DT - Bullard's veteran experience heading into year 11 of his career is a large boost to the depth of the Cowboys' defensive tackle room.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 91 – Otito Ogbonnia, DT - After four seasons with the Chargers, Ogbonnia arrives with the Cowboys hoping to serve as a plug in the middle of the defensive line.
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No. 91 – Otito Ogbonnia, DT - After four seasons with the Chargers, Ogbonnia arrives with the Cowboys hoping to serve as a plug in the middle of the defensive line.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 92 – Quinnen Williams, DT - Williams is one of the cornerstones for the Cowboys' defense now and in the future, as shown by the three-year, $105.9 million contract he signed with Dallas last month to lock him in contractually through the 2030 season.
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No. 92 – Quinnen Williams, DT - Williams is one of the cornerstones for the Cowboys' defense now and in the future, as shown by the three-year, $105.9 million contract he signed with Dallas last month to lock him in contractually through the 2030 season.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 97 – Kenny Clark, DT - After arriving in Dallas the week of opening day in 2025, Clark has now had a full offseason to work with his teammates, including sharing a training camp field with Quinnen Williams for the first time.
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No. 97 – Kenny Clark, DT - After arriving in Dallas the week of opening day in 2025, Clark has now had a full offseason to work with his teammates, including sharing a training camp field with Quinnen Williams for the first time.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 99 – LT Overton, DT - In a deep defensive tackle room, Overton adds a smaller, but strong and powerful option that can line up in multiple different positions along the front.
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No. 99 – LT Overton, DT - In a deep defensive tackle room, Overton adds a smaller, but strong and powerful option that can line up in multiple different positions along the front.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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