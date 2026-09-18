Gut Feeling: Cowboys-Commanders predictions

FRISCO, Texas - The Cowboys and Commanders find themselves in the same predicament - already 0-1 on the season with a loss in the NFC East.

So the stakes are higher than usual for a Week 2 clash, but neither team can fall behind too far in the division standings, making this matchup even more important.

How do the Cowboys bounce back? Can the defense start to make this long-awaited turnaround? And what should we expect from Washington in Dan Quinn's third season as head coach?

The staff writers give their predictions on the game:

Patrik: I do believe the Cowboys' offense will bounce back, mostly because I've seen them be one of the best in the league on multiple occasions and also due to the fact their errors were uncharacteristic. As for the defense, though, until they show me something, I've got nothing to go on except ... well ... the bad. They'll have their hands full again with another mobile quarterback but, that said, the numbers show Jayden Daniels actually performs worse when you don't blitz and force him to be a pocket passer (but you have to keep contain, so maybe spy as well). Falling to 0-2, and at home, no less, where they were 4-3-1 last season, simply can not happen — plus, it would drop their playoff odds to less than 11 percent. I think Christian Parker's defense takes steps forward, but I'm hesitant to assume they'll be massive ones. I think the Cowboys' offense carries the day despite a really good Commanders front. 35-28, Cowboys

Tommy: Whereas last week the Giants did a lot of things that I don't feel like played well into the Cowboys' hands, I believe Washington is a better matchup for the way Dallas plays. Now, don't get me wrong, the Commanders are capable of winning this game. Jayden Daniels looks like he's keeping his eyes downfield more, and if Dallas' secondary isn't on the same page like they were last week, he can make them pay with his arm or with his legs. Washington also has some new pieces on defense that can make plays like K'Lavon Chaisson, Odafe Oweh and Sonny Styles. Offensively, I think the Cowboys will have opportunities for big plays from CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens against a Commanders secondary that struggled at times last week, but that's predicated on their ability to establish the run game early. On defense, Dallas' defensive front needs to be able to get pressure, especially along the edges. The Commanders' WR core is pretty deep and talented with a nice mixture of youth and experience. I once again see this as a close game, but believe Dallas gets in the win column. Cowboys, 28-24.

Josh: Another familiar foe is looking to spoil yet another week for your Dallas Cowboys. The lingering effects of last Sunday's opener against the New York Giants have made five days feel like an eternity. There should be some optimism, however. Dak Prescott has never lost in Week 2 after a Week 1 loss. He is sitting at 5-0 in those games. Dak Prescott also doesn't lose to the Giants when starting… and we saw how that worked out. With all the talent across the board on offense, and Washington's All-Pro LB Frankie Luvu having been ruled out for this game, you have to think the offense and Schotty will get their groove Dak. The real test is for Christian Parker. Can this student of the game put these pieces together? Not just for this game, but the rest of the season… If the Cowboys cannot contain Jayden Daniels within the pocket, I still imagine a commanding win, but there are a lot of better mobile quarterbacks on the horizon… I can hear Kyle Youmans' voice already. But I have no doubt this week is ours. Cowboys 38, Commanders 17.

Mickey: After a false start against the Giants, the Cowboys new defense will significantly improve, especially against the run. And if the defense does, then that mandates not allowing Washington QB Jayden Daniels to run wild. Daniels has played three games against the Cowboys during his two seasons in the NFL and has turned 19 carries into 236 rushing yards and two touchdowns. That can't happen, Daniels averaging 12.4 yards a carry if the Cowboys expect to win this game. Maybe charged with keeping an eye on Daniels will be rookie Caleb Downs, not only capable of covering Washington receivers in the slot but also equipped with the speed to run with Daniels. If the Cowboys hold Washington to less than 100 yards rushing, and for the Cowboys that has only happened five times in the past 18 games, they win, 24-20.