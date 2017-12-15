Gut Feeling: DallasCowboys.com Writers' Final Preview Of Cowboys-Raiders

* *I'm going to ride the wave, because I don't have a compelling reason not to. The Cowboys have their flaws, to be sure. But this is a 6-7 Oakland team that looked absolutely lost in its most recent game against Kansas City, and I have a hard time convincing myself they're better than the Cowboys. The Raiders' best weapon, Amari Cooper, isn't going to play. They still have Lynch, but Lee and Hitchens will both be on hand to help bottle him up. We know the Raiders struggle to defend the pass, and we know that La'el Collins has been playing extremely well – so I think he should be able to hold his own against Khalil Mack. If the Cowboys can account for Mack, I look for Dak Prescott to have some success spreading the ball around. It won't be another 330-yard day, but I think he can hit this Raiders secondary for 200 and a couple of touchdowns. Combined with a solid rushing effort, that's good enough. I doubt this offense is going to suddenly explode on Sunday night. We haven't seen the Cowboys look truly intimidating on offense since Ezekiel Elliott left. But if they can find a way to win this one, they stay alive, they get Zeke back and all of this is a moot point. I'm guessing it's going to be an ugly, grind-it-out game once again. But the Cowboys find a way out of it with a 24-20 win.