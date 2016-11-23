Gut Feeling: DallasCowboys.com Writers' Final Preview Of Cowboys-Redskins

The annual Thanksgiving Day classic at AT&T Stadium is almost here, the Cowboys' 48th all-time appearance and the eighth matchup with the Washington Redskins on Turkey Day.

The Cowboys (9-1) edged Washington, 27-23, in a fourth-quarter comeback in Week 2 at FedExField. They're looking for their 10th straight win, but the Redskins are playing well, too – they've won two straight and delivered an impressive 42-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.

The DallasCowboys.com staff gives their gut feelings for Thursday's rematch between the NFC East rivals:

Bryan Broaddus: Been a quiet few games for Terrance Williams from a receiving standpoint. Where Williams has been outstanding is as a point-of-attack blocker and route runner to clear space for others. My gut feeling is that Williams is able to relive that AT&T Stadium magic last season against the Redskins and hit them for a big day. Williams ends up with seven catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Cowboys win this one in an old-fashioned shootout, 38-34.

Rob Phillips: Like Bryan, I fully expect a game in the 30s. We know how dangerous this Cowboys offense is, but look at Kirk Cousins' numbers over the last four games: he's completing 70 percent of his passes and averaging 349 passing yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. Orlando Scandrick is healthier than he was in the Week 2 meeting, but overall the Cowboys' secondary has been banged up. If Washington could jump out to an early lead, that might minimize Ezekiel Elliott's impact, because the most impressive part of this Cowboys offense is their balance. Ultimately I think Dak Prescott will continue spreading the wealth in the passing game in a close Cowboys win. He has improved tremendously since his first NFL victory at FedExField, and I don't see a 'rookie wall' for either player Thursday coming off a short week.

Nick Eatman: I don't think 30 points will win this game. We've seen some shootout games on Thanksgiving Day before and this will probably fall into that category. Washington is playing at a high level and Kirk Cousins was close to hitting a few more deep balls against the Cowboys in the Week 2 matchup. This has the makings of a high-scoring affair and that doesn't necessarily mean trouble for the Cowboys. They may not be as explosive with the big plays, although any team that score from 83 yards on a screen pass could argue that point, but the Cowboys still find ways to get the ball into the end zone. This one scares me for the Cowboys, but after nine straight, I need someone to beat them before I pick against them. Teams that find a way to win …. Find a way to win. I see a touchdown pass to Jason Witten, some contributing plays from Lance Dunbar and some kind of turnover/big play from Justin Durant. Overall, I've got the Cowboys hanging on in a wild shootout, winning 36-31.