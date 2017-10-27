Gut Feeling: DallasCowboys.com Writers' Final Preview Of Cowboys-Redskins

* *I'm trying my best not to be swayed by a 30-point win against an 0-7 team, but I just have a lot of confidence that the Cowboys are going to continue to move the ball in Washington. Going back to the Rams game, this offense has been nearly unstoppable. Dak Prescott is playing great, and Zeke Elliott and the offensive line are starting to click on the level we got used to in 2016. The Redskins have good talent on defense, but I don't think they're going to shut these guys down. Meanwhile, it's awfully hard not to be swayed by that injury report. The Redskins have already ruled three players out, including a starting linebacker and the starting center. Almost everyone on their offensive line is coping with an injury of some sort. This is a banged-up team playing on short rest. If DeMarcus Lawrence and the Dallas pass rush can't find some success against them, something is horribly wrong. It's not going to be easy, because division games almost never are. The rain is probably going to play a factor, as will Dan Bailey's absence. At the end of the day, though, the Cowboys are healthier -- and I honestly think they're just better. I'm looking for Dak to score three total touchdowns and for the Cowboys to sneak out of FedEx Field with a 24-20 win.