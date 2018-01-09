Gut Feeling: What's Next For Dez? Staff Writers Discuss Future For Cowboys' WR

When things don't always go as planned, there are always going to be discussions what was the reason for it. Dez didn't have the type of season that we all expected he would. Whether it was physical, mental or somewhere in between, something was amiss. It is clear that Bryant has not enjoyed the same success that he had with Tony Romo when the front office extended his contract. Is that on Bryant or Dak Prescott? Maybe it's a little of both. What I do know is something needs to be done. A new receiver coach will be in the building, waiting for Bryant when he returns for offseason workouts. Derek Dooley carried Bryant to a point, but maybe a new guy could add a little more to his game? Better routes, better separation are all areas that could improve. A fresh approach couldn't hurt here. On the contract side, I don't see much changing here. I believe you'll see the front office play this out like they did with Brandon Carr. Taking money from Bryant now means you pay for it in the future, which doesn't accomplish much. I give this another season and hope the new coach and offseason work from Bryant and Prescott get this ship back on track.