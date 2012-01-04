Haley Approaching Next Hall Of Fame Step

IRVING, Texas --Will Charles Haley again get one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Fifteen modern-era finalists for the 2012 Class will be announced this Saturday. Haley and former Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells (2003-06) are among 26 current semifinalists. It is usually limited to 25, but this year there are 26 resulting from a tie for the final position.

A finalist the last two years, Haley won an NFL player-record five Super Bowls in 13 NFL seasons - two with the San Francisco 49ers from 1986-91 and three with the Cowboys from 1992-96. He was inducted into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor this past November.

Parcells won two Super Bowls with the Giants (1986 and 1990) and compiled a 34-32 record with the Cowboys, becoming the first head coach in NFL history to lead four different teams to the playoffs (Giants, Patriots, Jets, Cowboys).