Haley Approaching Next Hall Of Fame Step

Jan 04, 2012 at 09:14 AM

IRVING, Texas --Will Charles Haley again get one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Fifteen modern-era finalists for the 2012 Class will be announced this Saturday. Haley and former Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells (2003-06) are among 26 current semifinalists. It is usually limited to 25, but this year there are 26 resulting from a tie for the final position.

A finalist the last two years, Haley won an NFL player-record five Super Bowls in 13 NFL seasons - two with the San Francisco 49ers from 1986-91 and three with the Cowboys from 1992-96. He was inducted into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor this past November.

Parcells won two Super Bowls with the Giants (1986 and 1990) and compiled a 34-32 record with the Cowboys, becoming the first head coach in NFL history to lead four different teams to the playoffs (Giants, Patriots, Jets, Cowboys).

The finalist list will increase to 17 with the inclusion of the two recommended candidates of the Hall of Fame's Seniors Committee, Jack Butler and Dick Stanfel. The 2012 Hall of Fame Class will be determined and announced Feb. 4 on Super Bowl weekend.

