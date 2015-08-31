Hall Of Fame Tackle Rayfield Wright Sees Great Potential In New O-Line

Aug 31, 2015 at 01:14 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas – Rayfield Wright won two Super Bowls blocking for Roger Staubach in the 1970s. Today his Pro Football Hall of Fame bust is enshrined in Canton, Ohio, and his Cowboys Ring of Honor plaque hangs at AT&T Stadium.

Wright watched Troy Aikman and the Cowboys win three more Super Bowls in the 1990s with a dominant offensive line. And he sees potential greatness in the current group that protects Tony Romo.

"We've had two great offensive lines as I can recall," Wright said as he and several Cowboys alumni watched Monday's practice as guests of the team. "Roger had a great offensive line which I was a part of, and Troy Aikman had a great offensive line. Since then, I don't think we've had that mixture where you could really gel and come together as one. But now they do, and hopefully it will happen again."

The Cowboys' running backs competition is among the team's biggest preseason storylines as Joseph Randle, Darren McFadden and Lance Dunbar all compete for carries.

As you might imagine, Wright, a six-time Pro Bowl tackle during his 14-year career (1967-80), believes the team's fortunes in the run game start up front.

"If you played behind our line in the '70s or Troy's line in the '90s or this line right here that's being developed right now, any running back can run the ball," he said.

Does the Hall of Famer think the Cowboys are a championship caliber team as currently constructed?

"My honest opinion? Yes, with this offensive line," Wright said. "If everybody does their job, we can get there."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising