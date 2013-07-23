Hanna Doesn't Expect Hamstring To Keep Him Out Long





IRVING, Texas – The first day of practice at training camp featured a lot of James Hanna in the Cowboys' 12 personnel , which features two tight ends. That wasn't the case a day later.

Hanna tweaked him hamstring during the first practice but doesn't expect to be out long, though there's no set timetable for a return.

"I feel better than yesterday," Hanna said Tuesday. "We'll just see how it goes. I'm doing everything the trainers tell me. It shouldn't be too long."

Hanna said he's optimistic he'll be back on the field shortly. He's excited about the opportunity this season should present, with the Cowboys focusing less on the fullback and more on the tight ends.

While he's frustrated that he can't get on the field to compete at a position that also features Jason Witten, second-round pick Gavin Escobar and veteran Dante Rosario, he also knows he can use the time off to help the rookie progress.

[embedded_ad]

Hanna's trying to help Escobar recognize defenses and adjust to the speed of the game.