Harris Starting To Run, Questionable For Monday





Harris, who's second in the league in both punt return average and kick return average, was sorely missed in last Thursday's game against the Raiders. Not only is Harris the team's top returner, but he's also their best special teams player on the coverage units and still leads the team in special teams tackles despite being out last week.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley filled in as a punt returner for Harris, while rookie Terrance Williams served as the kick returner against the Raiders. Harris tried to boost Williams' spirits after the rookie fumbled the opening kickoff on Thanksgiving.

"I gave him some words," Harris said. "It was a rough thing to happen to him, first kickoff return you fumble and they score on it. It's going to make you down, but I just tell him there's a lot of football to play. You've got to keep your head up and keep going."

He said he's going to go through this week of practice to see how it feels before making a conclusion on his playing status. Harris and cornerback Morris Claiborne were the only players listed as non-participants in Thursday's practice, with both suffering from hamstring injuries.

Harris sustained a hamstring injury early in his NFL career, but he said this one is different because it's lower down on the back of his leg closer to his knee. Typically, the higher hamstring pulls are the ones that take longer to heal.

"It's not a bad pull, but it's one of them things you've got to take care of or it'll get worse," Harris said.

The hamstring isn't yet 100 percent and still feels sore, but if Harris feels ready to go later in the week, he said he'll be on the field.

"I've been running full speed," Harris said. "I went out last week and ran, came out today and ran. I ran some routes today, did routes Monday. So I've been feeling good."

The one bright spot for Harris is the rest allows him to rest the bevy of injuries he fought through previously during the season. He said he'd been playing with a shoulder injury, a hip injury and a tear in his lower abdomen.